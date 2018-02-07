Top five best waterproof cameras for 2018
By Ryan Shaw
We pick the best waterproof cameras tested at Which?. Waterproof, shockproof, freezeproof - our expert testing pushes these cameras to their limits.
If you're spending your holidays snorkelling around an exotic reef or hiking through picturesque mountains, you may choose to leave your camera at home for fear of it becoming damaged by water or worse.
With a waterproof camera, you needn't suffer such worries. The best waterproof camera can withstand being dunked in water and drops from heights of two metres, plus they can still shoot great quality photos and video.
Best waterproof cameras
- Picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Low light picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Video quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
- Optical zoom range:
- Member exclusive
- GPS:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
Available in back and red versions, this 16Mp camera can shoot in Raw and Jpeg image modes, plus it supports an underwater HDR mode for shooting in tricky lighting. Overall, we found that it's very good for low-light shots, but how easy is it to use on a daily basis? We tested this camera in tough conditions to make sure it won't let you down.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Low light picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Video quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
- Optical zoom range:
- Member exclusive
- GPS:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
Boasting one of the deepest water ratings, this waterproof camera brings some new improvements, such as 4K video and an updated grip. But what is it like to use and how does the image quality compare with other waterproof cameras? Our in-depth testing delivers the verdict.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Low light picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Video quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
- Optical zoom range:
- Member exclusive
- GPS:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
An update to a popular model, this camera promises improved image quality in a compact and rugged form. It has fast shutter speed, and a bright f/2.0 lens, plus it includes a raft of useful features, such as built-in GPS and wi-fi. But how easy is it to use, and have the controls been upgraded? Our testing uncovers all, so read on for our review.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Low light picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Video quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
- Optical zoom range:
- Member exclusive
- GPS:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
The latest robust camera is waterproof down to 20 metres, and records video in Full HD. The image stabilisation is pretty good at steadying shots underwater, but what is the image quality like overall? We conducted stringent tests on this camera to find out. Read our full review for more.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Low light picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Video quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Resolution:
- Member exclusive
- Weight:
- Member exclusive
- Optical zoom range:
- Member exclusive
- GPS:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
A rugged camera, with a waterproof, freezeproof, shockproof construction that's ideal for shooting in dusty, cold or wet conditions. It's still a very pocketable camera, but lacks the wi-fi and video features of some rivals. Is this enough for your active lifestyle photos? We put it to the test.
Pricing, recommendations and test scores correct of November, 2017.
We test cameras more thoroughly than anyone else
Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.
Which? tests more than 100 cameras a year from brands such as Nikon, Olympus, and Panasonic. We put every model through our rigorous lab tests to make sure we can recommend the best camera for you.
There's nothing more important with a camera than the quality of the pictures it takes and that's why when we test cameras we take indoor shots, outdoor shots and put the flash and zoom through its paces. This lets us give you clear advice on which camera can take fantastic photos and which ones will give your photos blurred lines and unfocused portraits.
But we also go beyond picture quality. Will the automatic scene modes and auto-focus give you a decent snap? Can you see what you're shooting on the viewfinder and how easy is the camera to use? Does the camera match its claims on waterproof and shockproof ratings? We have the answers.