Which cordless vacuum cleaner brand?
Most reliable cordless vacuum cleaner brands
By Matthew Knight
Article 2 of 2
We reveal the cordless vacuum cleaner brands that should last the course, based on the experiences of thousands of owners.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
We've surveyed thousands of cordless vacuum cleaner owners to find out which brands are most prone to breakdowns and developing faults.
Battery failure and accessories breaking are two of the most common faults people experience with a cordless vacuum cleaner, but these problems are much less likely to occur if you choose a brand with a good reliability rating. Use the table below to see the reliability scores given to each brand, based on how they behave in the homes of real owners. The higher the score, the more likely you are to have a fault-free experience.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive reliability ratings in the table below. If you're not a member sign up for a Which? trial to get instant access.
Just want to compare models and find the best? Head straight to our our in-depth cordless vacuum cleaner reviews.
|Which cordless vacuum cleaner brands are the most reliable?
|Brand name
|Reliability star rating
|Percentage reliability score
|89%
|84%
|84%
Table notes
KeyMember Content
Which cordless vacuum cleaner brands stay fault-free the longest?
Below, you can see which brand's cordless vacuums stay fault-free the longest. Overall cordless vacuum cleaners are relatively reliable, but one brand stands out.
How cordless vacuum cleaner brands compare
Our survey reveals that it isn't always the brands you think that get the best reliability scores. It also shows that, of all the Which? members who own a cordless vacuum cleaner and responded to the survey, more than half own a Dyson. Only our Dyson cordless vacuum reviews reveal whether that was the right choice.
Just 11% of models from the most reliable brand developed a fault after three years, according to our members. By contrast, if you bought a cordless model from our least reliable brand, you might be one of the 18% whose models had developed a fault within the first few years of ownership.
Our reliability scores are based on the real-life experiences of owners, once they get their cordless vacuum cleaner home. As well as how long each cordless vacuum brand's models last without developing a fault, our reliability score takes into account how far down the line the fault occurs and how severe it is. Minor faults that develop later in a vacuum's life carry less importance than serious faults that occur early on.
Common problems with cordless vacuums
The most common issues with cordless vacuum cleaners reported in our survey were:
- 21% - deteriorating suction
- 18% - blocked filters
- 13% - faulty battery
Even more so than with ordinary vacuum cleaners, the small capacity of cordless vacuum cleaners means you'll need to remove and clean filters regularly, and not let the dust container get too full. Keeping these areas clean will help to keep suction high and can prevent long-term problems.
Most cordless vacuums have a spinning brush bar in the floorhead. If this becomes clogged with hair and other debris, that can also affect how well the vacuum picks up dust, so be sure to regularly check this, too. Overall, while cordless vacuum cleaners make doing the cleaning quick and easy, you'll have to make time for more regular maintenance to ensure you keep getting good results.
While some cordless vacuum models allow you to buy a new battery, this can be half the cost of a new vacuum. Choosing a reliable brand is a good start.
Cordless vacuum cleaner reviews you can trust
At Which? we put each cordless vacuum cleaner through more than 70 individual tests to decide upon the best and worst. As well as testing cordless vacuums from the brands above, we've also tested models from big brands including Hoover, Shark and Vax.
There can be an enormous difference between the best and worst cordless vacuum cleaners; the best cordless vacuum we have tested on carpet picks up almost 80% of the dust, the worst only 10%. And we've found a higher-than-average fail rate among cordless vacuums, too. We discovered more than 13 Don't Buy models in 2017.
If you have a cordless vacuum cleaner in mind, make sure you check it's on our list of the best cordless vacuum cleaners.