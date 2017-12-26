Help if you're struggling to pay your energy bill

Need help paying your energy bills? Read our tips to find out what help is available if you’re having problems.

Contact your current energy supplier as soon as possible if you’re struggling paying your gas or electricity bills and need help.

You’re not alone; around a million customers are in debt to their gas or electricity supplier, according to energy regulator Ofgem in October 2017.

Get in touch with your energy supplier to find out whether it can offer you any ways to reduce your bill, such as paying by monthly direct debit or signing up for an online tariff.

If you still can’t afford to pay, there are things you can do. Read on to find out more.

Help from energy suppliers

Contact your supplier to explain your situation and offer to pay an amount you can afford.

All energy suppliers follow a code of practice that means they must take certain steps before cutting off your supply. So they won't cut you off if you agree a regular payment plan with them and then keep to it. The number of customers disconnected for debt is falling after the energy regulator stepped in.

Check your energy company’s code of practice to find out its policy on helping vulnerable customers. You can do this by checking the About Us section of your gas or electricity supplier’s website, or by giving the company a ring on one of these specialist phone numbers:

British Gas Priority Service Register 0800 072 8625

Priority Service Register 0800 072 8625 Eon Caring Energy Team 0345 301 5882 (option one)

Caring Energy Team 0345 301 5882 (option one) EDF Priority Service Register 0800 269450

Priority Service Register 0800 269450 Npower Priority Services 0808 172 6999

Priority Services 0808 172 6999 Scottish Power Priority Services Register 0800 027 0072 (from landlines) or 0345 270 0700 (from mobiles)

Priority Services Register 0800 027 0072 (from landlines) or 0345 270 0700 (from mobiles) SSE Careline and Priority Services Register 0800 622838

Careline and Priority Services Register 0800 622838 First Utility Credit Management Team 01789 405060

Credit Management Team 01789 405060 Ovo Energy Priority Services Register 0800 599 9440 (if you pay by direct debit) or 0800 358 3523 (if you have a prepayment meter)

Priority Services Register 0800 599 9440 (if you pay by direct debit) or 0800 358 3523 (if you have a prepayment meter) Utilita Extra Care Team 0800 833 8007

Extra Care Team 0800 833 8007 Utility Warehouse Priority Services Register 0333 888 0777.

Energy supplier payment plans

Energy suppliers should be willing to set up a payment plan for debt that suits you, even if you have been threatened with disconnection. Debt can be repaid through a variety of means including:

Fuel Direct - a scheme where energy payments are made direct from state benefits (more information below)

Prepayment meter - but sometimes you end up paying far more for energy, so ask about other options first and check if a prepayment meter is right for you

All of the Big Six energy companies have set up independent charitable trusts to give grants to some customers to help them pay for fuel arrears.

You should also start taking steps to reduce the amount of energy you use, which will cut what you have to pay on future bills. See our tips for using less electricity.

Energy bill problems

Inaccurate and erratic billing can cause people to inadvertently run up debts. For example, if you receive a large bill but it’s the first bill you’ve had for some time, contact your supplier.

It should be able to arrange repayment of the debt over the same period in which it accrued - so if you haven’t had a bill for 12 months, you could get 12 months to repay.

Energy suppliers can’t back-bill you for energy you used more than 12 months ago, as long as they were at fault - for example, by not sending a bill when you asked or billing you incorrectly. Find out more about your rights on energy back-billing.

The energy regulator Ofgem revealed that customers in debt build up an average of £600 in unpaid gas and electricity bills before their energy supplier steps in to help them pay it back. Some suppliers let the debts build up to as much as £800.

Don’t wait for your energy supplier to step in; contact it when you know you’re struggling to pay your bills to stop a big debt building up.

Benefits and schemes to help with energy bills

There are a number of benefits and schemes that can provide help to pay your energy bill. Read on to find out whether you’re eligible.

Fuel Direct or third-party deductions

If you get Income Support, Jobseeker's Allowance, or Universal Credit and are struggling to keep up with fuel or water bills, you can ask your benefits office to pay them directly out of your benefits.

Fuel Direct payments (also called third-party deductions) pay for your current energy use and an agreed amount of your unpaid bill each time your benefits are paid. Check your meter reading and then contact your local benefit office.

Winter Fuel Payment

Most people aged 63 or over can get a Winter Fuel Payment to help them pay for gas or electric heating in winter. This annual tax-free lump sum is normally paid from November and most payments are made by Christmas.

Depending on your age and circumstances, you could get between £100 and £300.

Warm Home Discount

For 2017-2018, this is worth £140 off your bill and applies to two groups:

A core group - households that get the guarantee element of Pension Credit. Most of these households will be automatically identified by energy suppliers

A 'broader group' - the definition of these vary from supplier to supplier, but can include those on low income or in receipt of certain means-tested benefits.

See our guide to the Warm Home Discount for full details of the eligibility criteria set by different energy suppliers.

Extra benefits

Depending on your personal and financial situation, you could be eligible for benefits to help you keep up with your bills and household expenses. Check whether you qualify for financial help through the benefits system using the DirectGov website.

It's also worth exploring whether you're eligible for a boiler grant from the government, or even a free boiler. To find out more, go to can you get a free boiler?

More help with energy bills