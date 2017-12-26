Looking for a great dash cam? Only the best dash cams can become Which? Best Buys, so read on to find the right one for your needs and budget.

We’ve found that footage quality varies dramatically between dash cams, with some producing blurred and pixilated video that could prove useless in the case of a crash. Price is no guarantee of quality either. Our independent reviews give you the inside track on the models that deliver excellent footage that will help you prove exactly what happened.

Our tests go further than anyone's to ensure that the Best Buy dash cams we recommend are the best around. And we don’t just reveal the best – we also highlight the Don’t Buy dash cams that are a waste of money.

We drive each dash cam around a demanding route including minor and major roads and a variety of junctions and traffic hazards, both during the day and at night, so you can be sure that wherever and whenever you drive your Best Buy dash cam will deliver excellent footage.

We assess the features each dash cam offers, and check the accuracy of the GPS tracking and G force sensors.

We reveal the dash cams that could prove useless in the case of a crash, with blurred footage that makes it impossible to see details such as number plates.

