Best Canary Islands and resorts

Whether you’re looking for eternal spring, azure seas, near empty coves or traditional cuisine in mountaintop villages, the best Canary Island towns are just a four hour journey from the UK.

To help you plan your next trip, we asked Which? members to rate towns and resorts they had visited in the last year.

Our table-topping towns offer excellent food and drink, breath-taking beaches, peace and quiet, and excellent value for money.

Best towns in the Canaries, as voted by you Resort/town Average hotel rate Beach Accommodation Food and drink Peace and quiet Overall value for money RESORT/TOWN SCORE Playa Blanca (Lanzarote) £115 81% Los Gigantes (Tenerife) £91 78% Costa Adeje (Tenerife) £130 75% Puerto del Carmen (Lanzarote) £112 74% Puerto de la Cruz (Tenerife) £63 73% Costa Teguise (Lanzarote) £106 70% Corralejo (Fuerteventura) £105 69% Maspalomas (Gran Canaria) £108 69% Playa de las Americas (Tenerife) £111 69% Los Cristianos (Tenerife) £95 68% Playa del Ingles (Gran Canaria) - 67% Caleta de Fuste (Fuerteventura) £109 65% Arrecife (Lanzarote) £108 - - - - - 62% Golf del Sur (Tenerife) - 61% Las Palmas (Gran Canaria) - 60% Full features table Using the table Only resorts/towns rated by at least 30 members are included

Average hotel rate Based on data from Kayak for hotels with a star rating of three or four. A dash (-) means there wasn't enough hotel booking data to generate an average

Star ratings Are from one to five. A dash (-) means there weren't enough responses to give a rating.nomy class travel.

Resort/town score Based on a combination of overall satisfaction and how likely people are to recommend the holiday destination to a friend

Lanzarote’s best town – Playa Blanca

Perched on the southern tip of the island, Playa Blanca marries talcum powder beaches with a low-rise, whitewashed skyline. Although the resort has grown in recent years, it has spread outward, not upward and retains a quiet, upmarket air.

It is no surprise that the pretty resort was voted the best overall destination across all of the Canary Islands. The pale sandy beach that gives Playa Blanca its name is found between the narrow streets of the old town and the shiny new restaurants at Marina Rubicón – a polished but delightful place to wander, shop and graze on seafood tapas. Next door is the Punta del Papagayo, a nature reserve made up of golden coves and clear waters ideal for snorkelling.

Tenerife’s best town – Los Gigantes

The cliff-backed, black sand cove at Los Gigantes failed to impress visitors, winning the town just two stars for its beach in our survey. Yet the resort’s high rating is proof there is more to the Canaries than sand.

The real appeal of Los Gigantes lies not within the town, but just outside – the soaring Acantilados de los Gigantes (Cliffs of the Giants) that rise some 500m out of the Atlantic Ocean. View them is on one of the many boat trips leaving the harbour.

Gran Canaria’s best town - Maspalomas

Playa de Maspalomas beach may have only got three stars, likely because of the crowds it attracts, but it remains one of the best in the Canaries; backed by dramatic dunes and edged by a palm-fringed lagoon.

Maspalomas itself offers tranquil bungalows and flashier four- and five-star hotels, plus a good selection of restaurants, some even with a little local character.

Fuerteventura

Only two Fuerteventura towns were rated by visitors and neither impressed. Both Corralejo and Caleta de Fuste got four stars for their beaches, but lost points for their lack of other attractions. It’s a common complaint about an island that tends to rely heavily on its admittedly excellent beaches.

There is more to do than sunbathe on Fuerteventura, it’s just a little harder to find. Take tapas in verdant Betancuria – yes, it’s touristy but it’s also undoubtedly beautiful, with a palmed-lined square presided over by the marvellous 17th century church. You can also get a literal taste of local culture, at the Museo del Queso Majorero in Antigua, where you’ll learn about the island’s traditional cheeses before tasting a few.

The other Canary Islands

Perhaps the most underrated of the Canary Islands is the island of La Palma. Beauty here doesn’t come in the form of sand in shades of gold, lapped by a turquoise ocean, but “La Isla Bonita” (the Pretty Island) certainly lives up to its marketing moniker. La Palma is best seen on foot, with a selection of not-too-tough hikes exploring the pine trees, waterfalls and weird rock formations of the impressive Parque Nacional de la Caldera de Taburiente.

If it’s beaches to yourself you want, jump on a ferry to La Graciosa island. Regular boats leave from Órzola in northern Lanzarote en route to the sandy islet. It’s a rough but blissfully short journey and soon enough you find yourself in the whitewashed pueblo of Caleta de Sebo. Most visitors simply grab a seafood lunch in the harbour, but it’s worth packing your hiking boots and exploring the island. Some 700 people live here, but outside the village you’ll often have La Graciosa to yourself. Playa de las Conchas, on the northwest tip of the island, is a beautiful stretch of sand that seldom sees a holidaymaker. The only downside is that the water here can be treacherous and swimming is not recommended.

Our research

In December 2017, Which? members completed an online survey about Canary Islands they had visited for leisure purposes in the past year and stayed in for at least one night. We reported on 1,662 experiences. The resort score is based on a combination of overall satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending it to a friend/family member. Only towns/resorts that were mentioned by at least 30 members are included.

Related content