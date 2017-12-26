Best city breaks in Europe

Whether you’re keen to explore the classical wonders of Rome, dip into the medieval old town and thermal baths of Budapest, or give cultural Vienna a whirl, some of the finest European cities are just a short flight from the UK.

To help you plan your next trip we asked Which? members to rate the cities they had visited in the last year.

Our top cities offer a winning combination of historic charm, cultural interest, good places to eat and drink and excellent value for money. You also rated accommodation, shopping and ease of getting around, to give a complete picture of the city in question.

Europe's best cities, as voted by you Destination Accommodation Food and drink Cultural attractions Shopping Ease of getting around Overall value for money City score Kraków (79) 94% Seville (71) 93% Florence (82) 92% Granada (43) - 92% Verona (32) - - 92% Berlin (162) 91% Bordeaux (34) - 91% Valencia (41) 91% Bologna (42) 90% Lisbon (121) 89% Prague (107) 89% Barcelona (158) 88% Vienna (116) 88% Salzburg (34) - 88% Budapest (98) 88% Funchal (99) 87% Palma (43) 87% Porto (71) 87% Venice (132) 87% Amsterdam (149) 86% Stockholm (48) 86% Madrid (88) 85% Copenhagen (81) 84% Rome (150) 84% Paris (169) 84% Valletta (64) 84% Bruges (69) 83% Nice (52) 83% Munich (50) 82% Oslo (31) - - 82% Carcasonne (39) 81% Athens (41) - 80% Cologne (36) - 79% Malaga (54) 79% Dubrovnik (61) 77% Dublin (93) 73% Hamburg (30) - - - - - - 73% Reykjavik (53) 73% Brussels (33) - 67% Bergen (30) - - - - - 64% Milan (35) - 61% Naples (32) - - - 59% Using the table: Star ratings range from one to five. A dash (–) indicates we didn’t receive enough responses to provide a rating. Cultural sights and tourist attractions Includes range, quality and price of historic buildings, galleries, museums, parks and city tours. Ease of getting around Includes range of public transport options, ease of understanding transport-related maps/information/ transport ticket pricing systems, ease of walking/travelling between sights. City score Based on a combination of overall satisfaction and how likely people are to recommend the city as a holiday destination to a friend

Our research

In May 2017, Which? members completed an online survey about European cities they’d visited for leisure purposes in the past year and stayed in for at least one night. We reported on 2,652 experiences. The city score is based on a combination of overall satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending it to a friend/family member. Only cities that were mentioned by at least 30 members are included.

