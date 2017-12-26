Dishwasher programs explained

The program you set your dishwasher to run on will have a considerable impact on the time it takes to wash your dishes, the temperature of the water and the amount of water and energy used.

Here, we explain which program to use for each type of load, what programs aren't worth bothering with and how to be greener with your dishwasher.

Main dishwasher program

'Main' or 'normal' programs wash at about 65ºC and you'll find one on almost all dishwashers.

This program is fine for most normal loads, but if you use the energy-save or eco program you will be able to save some water and energy.

When we test dishwashers we measure how much energy and water they use so that we can tell you how much each model will cost to run a year.

Bad ones cost as much as £72 to run, while great ones can cost as little as £32.

Take a look at our dishwasher reviews to find an efficient model.

Energy-save or eco dishwasher program

This is the most environmentally-friendly way of washing your dishes.

Energy-save or eco programs use less water and energy than the main program, and wash at lower temperatures. They take longer than the standard wash program, but the results are usually similar.

Intensive dishwasher program

Intensive dishwasher programs are great for very dirty pots, pans and dishes that would normally need soaking.

To deal with baked-on stains, intensive programs use more energy and water than either the main or the energy-save programs. Not every dishwasher comes with an intensive program - if you don't plan on using your dishwasher for really dirty items, you can probably do without it.