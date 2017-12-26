How to buy the best dishwasher

One dishwasher may look like another, but our tests reveal that there are huge differences in how well they clean and dry. The best will leave your crockery, cutlery and glassware gleaming, while the worst will see you standing at the sink re-washing still grubby plates and bowls.

We've tested dishwashers from all the big brands, including Beko, Bosch, Hotpoint and Miele. Our tough testing has uncovered machines that make your life easier, but we've also found some that simply aren't up to the task. There's little point buying a dishwasher that will leave a supposedly clean load smothered in caked-on food or watermarks, or dripping wet.

Picking the right model for you also comes down to your budget, the size of your kitchen and the capacity and features you want. You'll also need to decide whether you want a semi- or fully-integrated dishwasher that blends in to your kitchen, or one that's freestanding.

That's where our expert advice and the video above can help. You can also use our online tool below - simply click start and then explore the features on offer by clicking on the information spots. If you're on a mobile device, you'll need to scroll down to the 'features' tab at the bottom of your screen to explore.

If you already know the type of dishwasher you want, then head over to our dishwasher reviews.