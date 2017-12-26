How to buy the best integrated dishwasher

Integrated dishwashers are designed to be incorporated into built-in kitchens, but they're usually more expensive than their freestanding counterparts, generally because they're not produced in the same large quantities.

In the shop, they can be even more difficult to choose between than standard dishwashers. They're designed to be covered by a cupboard door, so they all look the same from the front.

We've tested hundreds of dishwashers and we've found some integrated models that really aren't worth buying. The worst we've seen leave dishes dirty and damp, while others are frustrating to use or will drive up your utility bills.

So before you install a new dishwasher in your built-in kitchen, it's worth being sure that you're choosing the best one for your home. Read on to find out the answers to key questions about integrated dishwashers.

To find out which machines do an excellent job of cleaning and drying, head straight to our list of Best Buy dishwashers.