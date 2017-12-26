How to clean a dishwasher

Keep your dishwasher clean with this easy five-step maintenance that doesn't take much time, but will help get your dishes clean and your dishwasher working better for longer.

Clean the filter Wipe the door seals clean Top up with dishwasher salt and rinse aid Remove and clean the spray arms Run the dishwasher empty and hot

Read on to find out when and how to do it. Or watch our 60-second video guide to keep your dishwasher in the best working order.