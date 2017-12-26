How to fix a leaking dishwasher door

3

Check the upper door seal

The next thing to check is the upper door seal – this is the one that goes around the side and the top of the door. Check that it’s clean, that it hasn’t perished, and that the door closes properly. Upper seals are easy to replace; the old seals just pull out and new ones can be pushed into place without too much effort.

Seals cost around £30 and you can buy them from the manufacturer of your dishwasher and from online retailers such as Espares and Partmaster. When ordering parts online, you’ll need the model number of your dishwasher. If you don’t know this, you can find it along the inside of the door.

If the lower door seal is leaking you’ll need to remove the door, which is quite a complicated job - call a professional for this.

You can use our free Which? Trusted Trader website, where you'll find local traders who have been through our rigorous screening process.