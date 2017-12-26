Don't Buy dishwashers

Don't buy these dreadful dishwashers

We've tested hundreds of dishwashers from a range of brands including Hotpoint, Indesit, Bosch, Miele and Beko, so we know what makes a great machine – and an awful one.

It's not always the cheap dishwashers that do badly in our tests – we've found disappointing models from big-name brands, too.

Our extensive tests have uncovered dishwashers that leave plates and silverware with a grimy coating of food.

The worst models leave dishes and cutlery dripping wet or covered in streaky water marks.

Some dishwashers burn through energy and water, costing you hundreds of pounds over the machine's lifetime, and are irritatingly loud.

The best dishwashers on the other hand will leave your crockery and cutlery sparkling clean and bone dry, without driving your utility bills sky-high or making a loud racket during the process.

Dishwashers that do poorly in our tests can't be relied upon to get dishes clean. Our list of Don't Buy machines will help you avoid picking a dud, so check these out before reaching for your wallet.

