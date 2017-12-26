What is a smart dishwasher?
By Hannah Walsh
Find out what a smart connected dishwashers has to offer, how much they cost, and if there are any security concerns.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Big brands, including Bosch, Hoover, LG and Miele, are busily launching ranges of smart connected appliances, including dishwashers, which are meant make your life easier.
These products are connected to your home wi-fi network and pair with an app on your smartphone or tablet. They are designed to give you greater flexibility to operate your dishwasher without needing to be in the same room, or simply an easier way to keep an eye on the dishwashing cycle.
We've tested a selection of connected dishwashers, and have found that not all of them do a good job of the basics of cleaning and drying. Make sure you check out our dishwasher reviews before picking out a model with built-in wi-fi.
What is the internet of things?
You may have heard of the internet of things, or IoT in relation to connected appliances. This phrase is used to refer to any connected products, which are made 'smart' by using your wi-fi to connect to an app on your smartphone or tablet. This allows you to control the appliance remotely from your smartphone or tablet. There are currently a handful of dishwashers that are connected, but you might also have come across other popular home products, such as the Hive and Nest thermostats, Amazon's voice-activated Echo, and even smart lightbulbs.
You can find out more about IoT by reading our home automation explained guide.
How much does a smart connected dishwasher cost?
Smart connected dishwashers are relatively new to the market and, as such, this feature tends to be reserved for the pricier end of the market – usually models at more than £600. However, we have also tested a dishwasher that has built-in wi-fi for less than £400.
Smart connected dishwasher brands
Some dishwasher brands have already started to roll out smart connected dishwashers, as well as other home appliances. Here, we take a look at a selection of connected home appliance platforms.
Home Connect (for Bosch and Siemens)
The Home Connect app lets you start your dishwashers remotely, gives you the current status of the cycle, and can even advise on salt or rinse aid levels. You can even include the date you start a new pack of dishwasher tablets, and get a notification when you’ve nearly run out. It works with the Easy Start function on some dishwashers to tell you the ideal settings for each type of load via the app.
It's available for a selection of Bosch and Siemens dishwashers.
Hoover Wizard
The Hoover Wizard range of connected appliances includes dishwashers, washing machines, ovens, fridges and a cooker hood. It can help with the selection of programs, depending on the type of dishes loaded and the level of soiling, let’s you delay the washing cycle and monitor the time left. It will also give you notifications of any changes in status of the dishwasher – useful for knowing what maintenance needs to be done – and provide practical advice.
You can find out how dishwashers from this brand perform in our testing, by heading over to our full Hoover dishwasher reviews.
LG SmartThinQ
The LG SmartThinQ platform includes fridges, a range cooker, and a dishwasher. The app will send you an alert when your dishwasher has finished the cycle, meaning you don't have to listen out for the beep or get up to check the display if it's finished.
To find out how we rate LG dishwashers, head over to our LG dishwasher reviews.
Miele MobileControl
Dishwashers with the MobileControl function link up with the Miele@mobile app. Using the app, you can access the program status, and select and start programs. The Miele connected appliances range includes ovens, hobs, cooker hoods, coffee machines, fridges, and laundry appliances.
Thinking of buying a Miele dishwasher? We've tested plenty of models - head over to our Miele dishwasher reviews to find out how they performed.
How secure are smart dishwashers?
Smart connected home appliances and technology is a fast-moving sector. A lot of connected appliances are being released by manufacturers with little previous experience of producing secure wi-fi connected devices. Our research has found that in some cases, device security isn't keeping up. You can find out more by heading over to our internet of things and security explained guide.
The key concern is around the data that's being collected: is it all necessary, and how is it being stored? Another issue is how often software is upgraded – if manufacturers are rolling out security improvements on a regular basis, and owners of smart connected appliances forget to run the software updates, could this leave owners exposed?
If you've already got a smart connected appliance, or you're thinking of buying one, then follow our five ways to protect your smart home from hackers to help your data stay safe.