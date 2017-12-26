What is a smart dishwasher?

Smart connected dishwasher brands

Some dishwasher brands have already started to roll out smart connected dishwashers, as well as other home appliances. Here, we take a look at a selection of connected home appliance platforms.

Home Connect (for Bosch and Siemens)

The Home Connect app lets you start your dishwashers remotely, gives you the current status of the cycle, and can even advise on salt or rinse aid levels. You can even include the date you start a new pack of dishwasher tablets, and get a notification when you’ve nearly run out. It works with the Easy Start function on some dishwashers to tell you the ideal settings for each type of load via the app.

It's available for a selection of Bosch and Siemens dishwashers.

Hoover Wizard

The Hoover Wizard range of connected appliances includes dishwashers, washing machines, ovens, fridges and a cooker hood. It can help with the selection of programs, depending on the type of dishes loaded and the level of soiling, let’s you delay the washing cycle and monitor the time left. It will also give you notifications of any changes in status of the dishwasher – useful for knowing what maintenance needs to be done – and provide practical advice.

LG SmartThinQ

The LG SmartThinQ platform includes fridges, a range cooker, and a dishwasher. The app will send you an alert when your dishwasher has finished the cycle, meaning you don't have to listen out for the beep or get up to check the display if it's finished.

Miele MobileControl

Dishwashers with the MobileControl function link up with the Miele@mobile app. Using the app, you can access the program status, and select and start programs. The Miele connected appliances range includes ovens, hobs, cooker hoods, coffee machines, fridges, and laundry appliances.

