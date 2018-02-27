Cordless drill features explained

Combination drills

Much like drill-drivers (see below), combination drills are able to drill holes and drive screws. They also have a hammer-drilling mode, which can be used on heavy-duty surfaces such as brick, concrete or paving slabs. The drill hammers into the material as it rotates at speeds up to 30,000rpm.

A combi drill is a good choice if your DIY projects extend to tough masonry, such as garden paving or external walls. For extremely hard surfaces, such as concrete, make sure you use tungsten carbide-tipped hammer-drill bits.

D

Drill-drivers

Designed to drill holes and drive screws, drill-drivers are versatile tools that are suitable for the bulk of household DIY.

They have keyless chucks that will accept a large variety of bits, and a slip clutch that lets you adjust the torque settings for precise, consistent screw driving. This can be useful for constructing flat-pack furniture, for example.

G

Gears

Drills with two gears tend to be best for slow, controlled screwdriving. The first gear gives low speed and high torque, which is what you want for screwdriving. The second gear gives high speed and low torque, which is best for drilling into tough materials.

To switch between gears, release the trigger and allow the drill to come to a complete stop, then slide the gear switch to the setting you want to use.

H

Hammer-action mode

Exclusive to combination drills, hammer action uses short, rapid thrusts to ‘hammer’ hard material such as concrete, resulting in quicker drilling with less effort. It's sometimes also called impact drilling mode.

R

Rotary-drilling mode

A mode all drills use to bore holes. This can be used to drill holes in doors and door frames, in walls for picture hanging, or to put up blinds, curtains and towel rails.

S

Screwdriving mode

A mode all drills use to screw slowly and effectively. This is done through a slip clutch which allows you to adjust the speed and torque of the drill - to better suit either drilling holes or driving screws.

T

Tungsten carbide

If you’re working with extremely hard materials, such as concrete, paving slabs or metal, make sure your drill bit is tipped with tungsten carbide. This is approximately twice as strong as steel, and better able to withstand heavy-duty drilling.