How to buy the best cordless drill

Which type of drill do you need?

Cordless drills come in two main types: drill-driver and combination drill. The first thing you’ll need to decide is which type you need:

Drill-drivers

As the name suggests, drill-drivers are specifically designed to drill holes and drive screws. They are useful for a range of different jobs around your home, from hanging shelves and picture hooks to constructing flat-pack furniture. They have a keyless chuck, which makes it quick to swap between different types of drill bit. They are one of the most versatile home improvement tools you can get, and a great place to start when buying a drill.

However, drill-drivers have no hammer-action function, so even the highest-power models will struggle with extremely tough materials, such as concrete.

Combination drills

As well as drilling and driving screws, a combination drill also has a hammer-drilling mode for hard surfaces such as brick, concrete and paving slabs. Behind the rotating drill bit, two ribbed metal discs click in and out against each other, to push the bit forward with extra force.

You'll need a hammer-action drill if your DIY projects involve masonry. While there are specific heavy-duty drills available, these tend to be more powerful than your average household projects require, so a combination drill is an excellent choice if you need a tool with a little more oomph that will still be useful for day-to-day tasks.

Whichever type of drill you opt for, make sure you're always using a suitable drill bit for the work you're doing. If you are going to be drilling into extremely hard surfaces, such as concrete, you'll need to make sure you use tungsten-carbide drill bits. If you're using the hammer-action function on a combi drill, make sure you use a hammer-action drill bit.

Which cordless drill brand is best?

