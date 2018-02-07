Which? Best Buy drills

If you're planning any sort of DIY around your home, you're likely to need a drill. A good drill should drill holes quickly, accurately and efficiently, as well as drive screws smoothly.

A Best Buy drill should be able to handle all sorts of materials, from wood to stone, have comfortable, easy-to-use controls, have good torque control for screw driving, and have a battery that's quick to charge and long-lasting, so that you can get through all the jobs you need to do quickly and easily.

We test all drills for performance, to see how well they are able to drill into wood, stone and metal, how well they can drive screws, and, if they have hammer action, how well it copes with concrete.

We check the batteries by measuring how many holes they can drill on a full charge and after a quick 15-minute charge, as well as their stand-by consumption rate.

We test each drill's endurance by running it on-and-off for 33 hours to simulate years of use, and find out whether performance deteriorates.

We also test the electrical safety of each drill - this includes testing for protection against shock and testing to see what would happen if you were to accidentally drill into a live electrical cable.

Join Which? now to access all our expert reviews and the drill recommendations on this page. Already a member? Log in now to read our drill reviews.