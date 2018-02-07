Which? Best Buy drills
Which? Best Buy Drills can handle any DIY task you throw at them, from assembling furniture to powering through tough stone walls.
If you're planning any sort of DIY around your home, you're likely to need a drill. A good drill should drill holes quickly, accurately and efficiently, as well as drive screws smoothly.
A Best Buy drill should be able to handle all sorts of materials, from wood to stone, have comfortable, easy-to-use controls, have good torque control for screw driving, and have a battery that's quick to charge and long-lasting, so that you can get through all the jobs you need to do quickly and easily.
- We test all drills for performance, to see how well they are able to drill into wood, stone and metal, how well they can drive screws, and, if they have hammer action, how well it copes with concrete.
- We check the batteries by measuring how many holes they can drill on a full charge and after a quick 15-minute charge, as well as their stand-by consumption rate.
- We test each drill's endurance by running it on-and-off for 33 hours to simulate years of use, and find out whether performance deteriorates.
- We also test the electrical safety of each drill - this includes testing for protection against shock and testing to see what would happen if you were to accidentally drill into a live electrical cable.
How we uncover the best drills
We test both drill-drivers and combination drills at the Which? test lab. On top of testing drilling, hammer action and screw driving, we test each drill for its battery life, charge time, and ease of use. A great Best Buy drill will do well across all our key tests:
- Drilling: we speed-test each drill at various diameters in sandstone, wood and metal, to test the range and breadth of tasks you could expect to use it for.
- Screw driving: if a drill has adequate torque control, each screw should be inserted to just the right point, without over-tightening or sticking out, into wood and metal at a range of sizes.
- Hammer action: we speed-test combination drills with hammer-action settings against one of the toughest materials you'll be working with: concrete.
- Battery: a good battery will be able to drill and screw hundreds of holes on a full charge. Some also perform well after a quick 15-minute top-up charge.
- Ease of use: an expert panel rates how easy each drill is to use, and assesses how comfortable it feels.
- Endurance: we start and stop each drill for 33 hours, to simulate years of occasional use. A good drill should last until the end, without developing any faults.
Drill reviews you can trust
We test drills from the biggest brands on the market – from Black & Decker and Bosch to Makita and Worx. We've discovered that sometimes the best-known brands don't always make the best drills.
Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
