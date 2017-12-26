How we test electric shavers

Does the electric shaver give a close and comfortable shave?

We test each shaver 72 times so we can separate those electric shavers that cut you close from those that leave you with scratchy stubble.

We use a panel of 48 men; some are wet shaver users and others use electric shavers. They have different types of hair growth: half shave daily, while the other half let their beards grow for three days between shaves.

Each panellist gets a two-week settling-in period to get familiar with the different shaver types before testing them.

Each man comes into our Which? test lab after either one or three days, depending on their shaving preference. We give them two different electric shavers with the branding removed.

Each man shaves half his face with one shaver and the other half with the second shaver he's been given.

We ensure that each shaver is used the same number of times by each man, and equally on the left and right side of their face.

Our lab experts assess the skin for redness, irritation and missed hairs, while each triallist completes a detailed questionnaire that asks them to rate how close and comfortable the shave felt and how easy the shaver was to use.

