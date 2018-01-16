British Gas

British Gas is the UK’s largest domestic energy provider, supplying around eight million homes with gas and electricity. But is British Gas any good?

British Gas is one of only two British-owned and British-based suppliers among the Big Six energy companies; the other is SSE. British Gas is a subsidiary of Centrica.

It supplies a third of British households with gas, although it shed 823,000 customer accounts between May and November 2017.

It is known as Scottish Gas in Scotland and also operates Sainsbury’s Energy. British Gas also sells boilers, smart-home products and HomeCare insurance.

Its British Gas Rewards scheme lets customers choose from offers including bundled deals, Sky entertainment, energy saving advice and deals with Hive Active Heating or other smart home technology.

British Gas customer score

British Gas came joint 26th out of 31 energy companies, as rated by 8,761 members of the public, in the annual Which? customer survey.

Customers gave it OK ratings across the board, although they consider it poor value for money. Its other brand, Sainsbury’s Energy, was scored better by its customers for bills and phone customer service.

‘British Gas is no better or worse than any of the others.’ British Gas customer

British Gas score breakdown

The graphic below shows the breakdown of British Gas’s score from our survey.

Scroll down to read the full Which? verdict on British Gas, plus find out about its plans to phase out its standard tariff – which most of its customers are on.

Which? verdict on British Gas

Although British Gas is the largest energy supplier in Britain, it’s neither the best-loved nor the cheapest.

Customers consider it poor value for money – only British Gas and Npower received this rating – although its standard variable tariff is actually the cheapest among the Big Six suppliers.

That doesn’t mean it’s a cheap tariff, though: our research over the past year found that you can often save £200 or more by switching from this tariff to the cheapest deal on the market. Plus, for some of the year, it didn’t sell any cheaper tariffs.

'They put the prices up and were already expensive’ British Gas customer

British Gas has announced that it plans to phase out its standard variable tariff – which the majority of its customers are on. It says it’s committed to making the energy market ‘fairer, more competitive and give customers a better deal’. Instead, it’ll put customers onto 12-month fixed deals and remind them that cheaper ones are available.

Our survey found that more than two thirds of British Gas customers have been with it for more than five years. But loyalty doesn’t equate to high satisfaction levels.

British Gas customer service

Customer service on the phone was rated fair by customers, but worse than that of its rival EDF Energy and subsidiary Sainsbury’s Energy.

‘You get bounced from one person to the next when dealing with minor issues.’ British Gas customer

Our snapshot investigation into energy companies’ call waiting times found it took around nine and a half minutes on average to get through to a human in British Gas’s customer services. However, it wasn’t the slowest energy supplier to answer the phone: Eon took more than four minutes longer.

When we tested British Gas’s live chat, it took 1min 27sec on average to respond to us. This isn't a long period of time, but it was the second-slowest response.

British Gas and smart meters

British Gas has begun its smart meter roll-out in earnest and installed the most (around 4.5m) smart meters in its customers’ homes of any energy supplier so far.

It also owns Hive and sells its smart thermostats, smart plugs, smart light bulbs and smart locks.

'It makes suggestions on energy saving and is at the forefront of installing smart meters.’ British Gas customer

Pros: Big UK brand, its standard tariff is the cheapest of the Big Six

Cons: Customers give it two stars for value for money, slow to answer the phone to existing customers

British Gas fuel sources

British Gas prices

The graph above shows how British Gas’s variable (also known as standard) tariff and its cheapest fixed tariff compared with the cheapest fixed tariff on the market over a two-year period.

If you were a British Gas customer switching to its cheapest fixed tariff over the last two years, you wouldn’t have saved money. If you’d switched in winter 2017, you’d have paid more than the standard tariff. But if you’d switched supplier, you’d have saved (£271 per year, in November 2017).

In September 2017, British Gas increased its electricity prices by 12.5% for the 3.1 million customers on its standard tariff, adding £76 on average to their dual-fuel bill over the next year. It didn’t increase gas prices and gave £76 credit to the 200,000 affected customers who receive the Warm Home Discount.

Its standard tariff is the cheapest of the Big Six suppliers, but far from the cheapest tariff available, as the graph above shows.

British Gas in the news

2017

November: British Gas announced plans to scrap its standard tariff for new customers by March 2018, and contact customers already on it, twice a year, with better deals. Instead of a standard tariff, it’ll offer a 12-month fixed-term default tariff with no exit fees. It also announced plans for new bundled tariffs, clearer bills and improved customer service.

Britain’s biggest energy company also revealed it had lost 823,000 customer accounts since it raised prices in June, leaving it with a total of 7.9 million customers. It said that many of the customers switched away through collective switches, where lots of households join together to get the best deal.

September: British Gas came joint-60th out of 100 in our survey of the best and worst big brands for customer service, with a customer service score of 75%.

July: British Gas paid £1.1m to domestic and small business customers to compensate them for its agents missing or being late to appointments and failing to compensate them for this. Energy regulator Ofgem requires firms to pay customers compensation if they don’t meet minimum standards, including keeping appointments.

Energy regulator Ofgem also announced an investigation into whether British Gas broke rules around switching. The probe will examine whether customers were charged exit fees incorrectly.

June: British Gas paid £9.5m in redress after energy regulator Ofgem found it broke regulations for switching, billing and complaints handling for small business customers in 2014 and 2015.

January: It agreed with Ofgem to pay out, after failing to take ‘all reasonable steps’ to install advanced electricity meters for business customers.