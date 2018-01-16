EDF Energy

EDF Energy is a wholly owned subsidiary of the French state-owned EDF Group (Electricité de France), which is one of Europe’s largest energy companies. EDF generates around a fifth of the UK’s electricity and delivers energy to around 5m homes and businesses.

It claims to produce more low-carbon electricity than any other generator in the UK. Two thirds of EDF’s electricity comes from nuclear power, which it calls ‘blue energy’, and it owns eight nuclear power stations in the UK.

EDF Energy was formed in 2003 and says it plans to be ‘the champion of low-carbon growth’ and become more sustainable.

EDF customer score

EDF Energy is ranked joint 22nd out of 31 energy companies, rated by 8,761 members of the public, in the annual Which? customer survey. It’s the joint highest-ranked of the Big Six energy companies this year and the only one of them to get a four-star rating from customers for its bills.

‘EDF sends out information each year with graphs and charts, which I find quite helpful and easy to understand.’ EDF Energy customer

EDF score breakdown

The graphic below shows the breakdown of its score from our latest survey.

Which? verdict on EDF

EDF Energy’s customers were more positive about the accuracy and clarity of its bills than customers of the other Big Six firms.

‘The bills I have received seemed to be accurate and fairly easy to read.’ EDF customer

Customers were also positive about its customer service on the phone.

It wasn't the fastest to pick up the phone, however, as our snapshot investigation into energy companies’ phone and online customer service waiting times revealed. It took 3min 28sec on average to get through to a human when we phoned EDF’s customer service.

This was much faster than Big Six competitor Eon, which took over 14min on average. But it's way off the fastest firm which took just 27sec on average.

‘EDF helped me get a good fixed tariff but took a while to answer its phone.’ EDF customer

‘The one time I used chat I eventually achieved what I'd set out for.’ EDF customer

EDF and value for money

You’ll get a faster response from live chat, according to our investigation. This saw EDF Energy respond to us in just 18sec on average.

EDF Energy is considered marginally better value for money, along with Eon, than other Big Six suppliers. Its standard tariff isn’t the priciest of the Big Six, although it hasn’t offered the cheapest deals on the market over the last year.

‘It probably could be cheaper, but it is OK for me’ EDF customer

EDF guarantees that for tariffs with 'blue' in their name, the electricity a customer uses will be matched by low-carbon electricity generated by nuclear power stations.

EDF Energy and complaints

It received one of the highest levels of complaints per 1,000 customers in the first half of 2017. But managed to resolve three-quarters of these on the same or next working day.

‘When I requested a refund on balance of my account, it took a few attempts before they did so.’ EDF Energy

Pros: Fast live chat response, swift complaints resolution, good if you want low-carbon nuclear power

Cons: Room to improve on complaints, not for you if you aren’t keen on nuclear power

EDF Energy fuel sources

EDF Energy prices

The graph above shows how EDF’s variable (also known as standard) tariff and its cheapest fixed tariff compared with the cheapest fixed tariff on the market over a two-year period.

If you were an EDF customer on its variable tariff, you have been paying a lot more for your energy than if you’d switched to its cheapest deal or another cheaper deal on the market.

In June 2017, EDF Energy increased its prices for the second time in six months. This added 7.2% to the bills of dual-fuel customers on its standard tariff. It previously increased the electricity price by 8.4% electricity in March, although cut gas prices by 5.2% in January.

EDF Energy in the news

2017

September: EDF came joint 60th in a Which? survey of 100 best and worst brands for customer service, with a customer service score of 75%.