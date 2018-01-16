Npower

Npower is one of the UK's Big Six energy companies. But is Npower cheap and is its customer service any good? We reveal all.

Npower is part of the Innogy group, a Europe-wide energy company based in Germany. It operates coal, oil, biomass and gas-fired power stations.

It plans to merge with SSE to create a big new energy supply and services company. But it will be many months until this happens. In the meantime, Npower says it’s ‘business as usual’.

Read on to find out what Npower’s customers think of it and see if Npower offers value for money.

See how Npower compares on price with your current deal – compare energy prices with Which? Switch.

Npower customer score

Npower came last in our energy companies satisfaction survey again this year. This is nothing new, as Npower brings up the rear in our table every year.

This year, it was 31st out of the 31 energy companies included, rated by 8,761 members of the general public.

Npower score breakdown

See below for the breakdown of Npower’s score from our latest survey.

Then scroll down to find out more about Npower’s prices, where it gets its fuel from and why it wants to merge with rival SSE.

Find out how Npower compares with other energy companies – we reveal the full results of the best and worst energy companies.

Which? verdict on Npower

Once again, Npower has the lowest customer satisfaction score of all the energy companies included in our survey. But this year, other firms (Spark Energy and Extra Energy) score closer to it.

Npower has the joint-highest (with Spark) percentage of very dissatisfied customers (5%).

‘Npower takes a long time to deal with queries. And even then, the problem isn't solved.’ Npower customer

Customers also rate Npower as terrible value for money overall; it was one of just two firms to score two stars for this in our survey. The other was British Gas.

Npower’s standard variable tariff is the priciest of the Big Six energy companies, and often £300 pricier per year on average than the cheapest deal on the market. But it does sometimes offer cheap deals.

‘They tie you in with cheap rates then rack up the price after a few months.’ Npower customer

Npower customer service

People told us that they join Npower for lower prices, but then leave because bills are too high, their fixed deal ends or customer service is poor.

Npower had the highest percentage (29%) of customers citing poor customer service as a factor in their leaving it. So our analysis of our customer survey results suggests customers are tempted by good prices but driven away in frustration at its service.

‘It is hard to get to speak to a real person and they can never deal with your query.' Npower customer

But the foundation is there for improvement. Our evaluation of Npower’s procedures and practices*, including on product management and customer service, has found it to be well above average for two years running. Although it still has a lot of work to do to keep its customers satisfied.

‘Easy-to-use app which shows statements, future estimated usage and ease of sending meter readings.’ Npower customer

Our investigation into energy companies’ customer service waiting times found Npower took over seven and a half minutes on average to put us through to a human when we phoned its customer services.

It’s much faster to use live chat: we found we got a human response in just 14sec on average.

Pros: Offers some cheap deals and our analysis found its policies are better than those of many other suppliers

Cons: Lowest-scoring supplier, customers don’t think it’s good value for money

*(September 2017)

Npower fuel sources

Npower energy prices

The graph above shows how Npower’s variable (also known as standard) tariff and its cheapest fixed tariff compared with the cheapest fixed tariff on the market over a two-year period.

If you were an Npower customer and on its variable tariff, you could have saved a lot of money if you’d switched to a cheaper energy deal – including Npower’s own cheapest fixed tariff. In our latest figures, Npower's standard deal is £190 pricer than its cheapest fixed deal, for the average user.

Npower in the news

2017

November: Npower and SSE announced plans to merge into a new energy supplier.

Npower’s parent firm, the German company Innogy, would join its business supplying households in the UK with SSE’s to form an energy company of a similar size to British Gas (the biggest of the Big Six firms).

Npower CEO Paul Coffey said: ‘In order to be a really successful energy company, we need scale and skills – and this deal will deliver both’.

September: Npower came joint-94th in a survey of 100 of the best and worst big brands for customer service, with a customer service score of 67%.

March: Npower increased electricity prices by 15% and gas prices by 4.8% for customers on its standard tariff, adding £109 per year to the average energy bill.