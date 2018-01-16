SSE

SSE (previously known as Scottish and Southern Energy) is the UK’s second-largest energy supplier, and is a supply partner for M&S Energy.

SSE is a UK company, based in Scotland. SSE began in 1947 as the Southern Electricity Board before becoming known as Southern Electric.

The brands Scottish Hydro, Swalec, Atlantic and Airtricity are all part of SSE, following mergers over the past 20 years.

The company is the UK’s largest energy generator from renewable sources. It operates hydropower, onshore and offshore wind and biomass electricity generation plants across the UK.

It also offers home phone and broadband contracts, and boiler cover. SSE Reward gives customers access to offers and presale tickets at SSE venues.

SSE plans to merge with Npower to create a new independent energy company. SSE says it expects this to take some time so it’s ‘business as usual’ for the moment.

SSE customer score

SSE came joint 24th out of 31 energy companies, rated by 8,761 members of the public, in the annual Which? customer survey. It shares its position with Sainsbury's Energy.

‘Although I often get estimated bills, SSE always corrects it if I give a reading. I like to be in credit as it usually automatically gives me a refund if I go too much in credit (a nice surprise in my bank account!).’ SSE customer

SSE score breakdown

The graphic below shows the breakdown of SSE’s score from our latest survey.

Besides our customer satisfaction survey, we investigate how long it takes suppliers to pick up the phone in customer services and whether you can get a good energy deal. Scroll down to find out how SSE compares with its rivals.

Which? verdict on SSE

SSE ranks in the middle of its Big Six competitors. This year, Eon and EDF Energy rank better. Npower finishes in last position.

SSE has plenty of room for improvement: its customers gave it three stars out of five for all aspects in our survey – including bills, complaints handling and value for money. But customers were slightly more positive about its phone customer service.

'They have always been there to speak to and get the answers within a few minutes, and I find they do know what they are talking about.’ SSE customer

SSE customer service

SSE customers are a bit more satisfied with its customer service than other Big Six firms.

That’s despite SSE taking 8min 18sec on average to answer our calls to its customer services in our snapshot investigation into energy companies’ customer waiting times.

It wasn’t the slowest company (Eon took 14min 18sec on average to pick up the phone in customer services), but new customers phoning sales got to speak to a human more than six minutes faster.

‘I spent a long time on the phone. They never get back to you, so you have to call again to chase previous complaints.’ SSE customer

SSE gets low levels of complaints per 1,000 customers, compared with other big energy firms, as revealed by its data for the first half of 2017. It resolves just over three quarters of them on the same or next working day, too.

Although customers overall aren’t enthusiastic about SSE representing value for money, its standard tariff is the second-cheapest of the Big Six suppliers.

This doesn’t make that tariff good value for money; you can usually save a few hundred pounds by switching (scroll down for more about SSE’s prices).

‘SSE isn't the cheapest, but it's fairly competitive – it hugely increased electricity prices, but so did many others.' SSE customer

SSE promised to stop rolling customers onto its standard tariff automatically at the end of their fixed deals, although it didn’t set a date for this.

Pros: Gets fewer complaints than some other big suppliers

Cons: SSE was more than six minutes slower to answer the phone to existing customers than new ones, in our call-waiting investigation

SSE fuel mix

SSE energy prices

The graph above shows how SSE’s variable (also known as standard) tariff and its cheapest fixed tariff compared with the cheapest fixed tariff on the market over a two-year period.

If you were a SSE customer and on its variable tariff, you would have been paying a lot less if you’d switched to a cheaper energy deal, especially in summer 2016.

SSE increased its prices by 6.9% in April, adding £72 on average in a year to the bills of the 2.8 million customers on its standard tariff. SSE blamed the increasing cost of supplying electricity for the price rise.

SSE in the news

2017

November: SSE and Npower announced plans to merge into a new energy supplier.

SSE said the merger will help the firms compete in a 'competitive and regulatory environment' and make savings from efficiencies. It plans to separate its household energy and services business from generation. SSE chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies said that this ‘will ultimately better serve customers, employees and other stakeholders’.

In the same month, energy regulator Ofgem closed its investigation into SSE’s conduct when switching customers to prepayment meters. It found that SSE didn’t take some customers through the right processes before installing a prepayment meter in 2014 and 2015, meaning that some ended up paying more and others weren’t given the chance to pay bills via Fuel Direct.

Ofgem said: ‘SSE has since improved its training and call-monitoring processes to make sure that its advisors treat customers who are struggling to pay their bills fairly’.

October: SSE said it will stop automatically rolling customers onto standard tariffs when their fixed deal ends from early next financial year. Instead, it will move customers onto an equivalent or cheapest fixed tariff, it said in a letter to the government.

September: SSE came 90th out of 100 in a Which? survey of best and worst big brands for customer service, with a customer service score of 70%.

July: SSE announced it had lost 230,000 customer accounts over the past year, leaving it with 7.7m. A ‘highly competitive’ market is behind the change, it said. It also lost 210,000 customers the previous year.