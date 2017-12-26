Click Energy

Click Energy is an electricity-only supplier that claims to offer Northern Ireland’s cheapest electricity standard rate.

Launched in 2015, Click Energy says it’s committed to being transparent about where it buys electricity from and its costs.

It has around 25,000 customers, most of whom have prepayment keypad meters, though you can also pay by direct debit.

Keypad customers can top up as little as £5. Pay-monthly customers can choose to pay a fixed monthly direct debit or a direct debit that varies depending on usage.

Click Energy customer score

This is the first time we’ve received enough responses from Click Energy customers to include it in our annual energy company satisfaction survey. It ranks mid-table, under Budget Energy and above Firmus Energy.

The table below shows Click Energy’s customer score from our survey.

Click Energy survey results Area of performance Star rating Customer service and complaints handling - Value for money - Bills (accuracy and clarity) - Helping you to save energy - Customer score 72%

Survey: Online, October 2016. Responses from 30 Click Energy customers.

We didn't receive enough responses to rate Click Energy on customer service and complaints, billing, helping your save energy or whether customers consider it good value for money. However, we did get some insight on these – keep reading to find out more.

See how Click Energy compares with other suppliers – go to Northern Ireland electricity and gas firms.

Which? verdict on Click Energy

All the Click Energy customers in our survey ranked its customer service and complaints handling as either good or excellent. One told us: ‘It has dealt with any issues quickly and efficiently.’

Click Energy was the fastest energy company in Northern Ireland to answer the phone to customers in our snapshot investigation in October 2017. It answered our calls in 29 seconds on average. See the full results of our snapshot Northern Ireland call waiting investigation to find out how it compares to other firms.

Pros: A new supplier with a good customer score. Minimum prepayment top-up is just £5.

Cons: Some customers told us they think their bills could be clearer.

Click Energy fuel mix

Where Click Energy gets its fuel:

41% gas

30% renewable

18% coal

7% peat

1% other.

(Information correct as of January 2017)

Click Energy in the news

Click Energy announced a 15.77% price increase beginning from 1 December 2017. This will mean that a typical electricity bill for a Click Energy customer will increase by £68 per year to £496.

It was the fourth Northern Ireland electricity company to raise its prices this winter but its price increase was the biggest.