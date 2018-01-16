Ebico

Ebico is a not-for-profit energy company which supplies around 60,000 households. Ebico says its mission is to help those affected by fuel poverty.

Ebico has no shareholders, and the profits it makes are given to projects that help people affected by fuel poverty.

Ebico’s Zero tariff has no standing charge, so you only pay for the electricity and gas you use. Its prepayment meter tariff does have a standing charge.

Energy company Robin Hood Energy now supplies energy to most Ebico customers. SSE was previously Ebico’s supply partner, until March 2017.

Ebico customer score

Ebico came in a respectable 12th out of 31 energy companies rated by 8,761 members of the public in the annual Which? customer survey – the biggest of its kind.

'Ebico's website is really easy to use and helpful!' Ebico customer

Utility Warehouse was in first place; Npower in last.

Ebico score breakdown

Below we show the breakdown of Ebico's score from our latest survey. Keep reading for our expert verdict on Ebico, and to find out why its customers rated it as they did.You can also find out more about Ebico's fuel mix.

Which? verdict on Ebico

Ebico customers awarded it five stars out of five for both bill accuracy and value for money.

Its first and most successful tariff - Ebico Zero - has one unit rate, no exit fee and no standing charge. This is a very simple tariff structure and means you only ever pay for what you use, which may be why Ebico gets such good star ratings.

Ebico Zero could be of particular benefit if you are a low energy user, or a second-home owner.

Ebico now offers five different energy plans, including tariffs for Economy 7 users and prepayment meters.

'Ebico came up the cheapest tariff for standard electricity from all suppliers considerably; that is why I switched.' Ebico customer

Ebico doesn’t produce the energy it sells, but works in partnership with Robin Hood Energy. Robin Hood supplies its energy, reads customers' meters, sends bills and collects payments. SSE was its previous supply partner up until March 2017.

Last year, Ebico came third in our survey and scored 75%. This year, Ebico, which has undergone some big changes, came joint 12th and received a lower overall customer score of 68% in our recent survey. First Utility also holds the 12th position.

A big proportion - 83% - of its customers say they are satisfied with Ebico. By comparison, the lowest-scoring firm was British Gas, with 73% of customers stating they were satisfied. Top was Utility Warehouse, with 93% of customers saying they were satisfied.

Although Ebico still received a decent percentage it's not as good as last year, when 93% of its customers were satisfied.

Ebico were slow to fix complaints in the last half of 2017:

just 2% of problems were resolved within two working days

only 77% were resolved within eight weeks.

It was the slowest supplier to resolve complaints in the second three months of last year. The best firms manage more than three quarters in this time.

In our snapshot investigation into energy companies' customer waiting times , Ebico was among the fastest to pick up the phone when we called its customer service - in 45 seconds on average.

Ebico was fast to answer our emails, too, in 5 hours 9 minutes on average.

'Ebico has helpful staff to deal with your queries.' Ebico customer

Pros: Simple unique tariffs, cheap for low energy users, fastest to answer customers’ calls in our snapshot investigation

Cons: Expensive for medium and high users

Ebico in the news

2017

November: Ebico launched its Night Owl energy plan. It offers a zero-priced night-time electricity rate to homes with Economy 7 heating, which if used correctly could mean you get free electricity.

February: Ebico announced that Robin Hood would be its sole supply partner. This ended its partnership with SSE - Ebico said its 'strategies no longer align'. As a result it replaced its EquiGas and EquiPower tariffs with EbicoZero, which Ebico said will be cheaper for 90% of customers. Customers can choose to remain on the Equi tariffs and switch to SSE.

January: Ebico announced a partnership with Robin Hood Energy to offer a new prepayment meter tariff, which it claimed to be 8.5% cheaper (for an average user) than Ebico’s existing tariff.