Ovo Energy

Ovo Energy joined the energy market in 2009 and now has around 690,000 customers. Ovo says it aims to be the UK’s most trusted energy company.

Ovo is an independent energy company based in Bristol. It supplies energy to around 2% of energy customers in England, Scotland and Wales. It partners with Cheshire East Council, Peterborough City Council and Southend-on-Sea Borough Council to provide energy for their local residents.

Recently, Ovo Energy split off its pay-as-you-go, or prepayment meter, business into a separate supplier called Boost Energy.

Ovo offers just three tariffs and claims to be committed to transparent pricing and good customer service. All of Ovo’s tariffs are backed by 33% renewable electricity, a higher proportion than many other suppliers, and it offers a 100% renewable electricity tariff (scroll down to find out more about where Ovo sources its energy).

Ovo Energy customer score

Ovo Energy came joint sixth out of 31 energy companies rated by 8,761 members of the public in the annual Which? customer survey. Last year it finished top.

‘I've had no problems, their website is great, prices are good.’ Ovo customer

Ovo Energy score breakdown

The graphic below shows the breakdown of its score from our latest survey.

Which? verdict on Ovo Energy

Ovo Energy is no longer the favourite of British energy customers. It has held the top spot for the past two years and previously was the first Which? Recommended Provider (WRP) for energy.

Last year, 94% of Ovo’s customers told us they were satisfied. This year, 88% say they’re satisfied. The percentage of customers who would recommend Ovo Energy is also nearly nine percentage points fewer.

Despite losing number-one ranking, Ovo Energy’s star ratings are among the highest. It’s one of just three firms to achieve the maximum five stars from its customers in three categories: bills, phone customer service and value for money.

‘Ovo produces easy-to-read bills with explanations.’ Ovo Energy customer

Customers switch to Ovo Energy for lower prices, better customer service and its good reputation, according to our analysis of Which? energy customers satisfaction survey data.

But those leaving cite fixed-rate tariffs ending or bills being too high as the main reasons. This is despite current customers ranking it excellent value for money.

Ovo pays 3% interest to customers who keep their accounts in credit, although its tariffs are rarely the cheapest on the market.

Ovo Energy customer service

Ovo had the lowest levels of complaints in the first half of 2017. It received just 0.79 complaints per 1,000 customers. The worst companies received 57 complaints for the same number of customers.

‘When I've had a problem, Ovo sorted it out quickly and gave compensation.’ Ovo Energy customer

However, it didn’t compare so well in our snapshot investigation into customer waiting investigation (October 2017). It took an average of seven minutes and 32 seconds to answer customer calls. This placed Ovo 22nd of the 26 suppliers we phoned.

It was much faster to speak to a human in sales (47 seconds), though.

Ovo Energy is among the fastest-growing independent energy suppliers in Britain. This might help explain why its call waiting time to speak to customer services was comparable to some of the Big Six suppliers (such as Npower), rather than some other small suppliers.

It was reasonably fast to respond to our emails, compared with other energy suppliers, taking just over a day on average.

‘I've only had to phone then on a few occasions but they are always clear and concise. True to their word and reliable.’ Ovo Energy customer

Ovo’s online account was mentioned by some customers responding to our survey. Besides submitting meter readings, customers with smart meters can get a breakdown of their energy use by appliance type.

Pros: Gets few complaints and customers consider it good value for money

Cons: Slower to answer calls from customers than sales calls in our snapshot investigation

Ovo Energy electricity sources

Ovo Energy prices

The graph above shows how Ovo’s variable (or standard) tariff compares with its cheapest fixed tariff and the cheapest fixed tariff on the market over the past year.

Early in 2016, you could save a significant amount by choosing Ovo’s cheapest tariff, compared with its standard tariff. But if you were looking to save as much money at the end of 2017, you would have been better off looking elsewhere.

Ovo increased the price of its Pay As You Go (prepayment) variable energy tariff by 1.5% in 2017. This added around £16 per year to dual fuel customers’ bills.

Ovo said rises in policy and wholesale costs, and complying with new regulations for prepayment meters, were behind the increase.

Ovo raised its prices three times in 2016, which it said was due to the rising wholesale costs of gas and electricity.

Ovo Energy in the news

2017

October: Ovo announced it will pay electric car owners to use their vehicle's battery to buy and sell electricity from the grid. The 'vehicle-to-grid' scheme is set to launch in 2018 and Ovo says the savings would cover the cost of charging an electric car. You’ll only be eligible if you own a Nissan Leaf and you’ll need to have a special charger installed in your home.

September: Ovo split its prepayment energy business into a separate brand, called Boost. Previously called Ovo Energy Smart PAYG+, Boost lets customers top up via a smartphone app linked to a smart meter, schedule automatic top ups and track their energy use.