So Energy is a small energy supplier whose ethos is 'simplicity, honesty and great value'. But is So Energy the best energy company for you?

So Energy is a new 100% renewable gas and electricity provider which claims to be ‘committed to being one of the best-value energy suppliers in the UK’.

The company offers a range of simple tariffs targeted at customers who want to pay by monthly direct debit – So Energy does not currently offer a prepayment meter option.

This small firm promises that its fixed-rate tariff will always be one of the best deals available. It also lets customers decide where they source their renewable electricity from - you can use an online voting poll on So Energy's website.

So Energy launched in 2015, and is included in our annual energy company satisfaction survey for the first time this year.

So Energy customer score

So Energy came joint 9th out of 31 energy companies rated by 8,761 members of the public in the annual Which? customer survey. Its customers rated So Energy higher than any of the Big Six energy firms.

'Everything is just right. No reason for any complaints.' So Energy customer

Its highly respectable 9th position is shared by Ecotricity.

So Energy score breakdown

Below we show the breakdown of So Energy’s score from our latest survey. Scroll down to see what actually goes into its fuel mix and to find out more about its customer service.

Which? verdict on So Energy

So Energy is in our survey's top 10. It holds joint 9th position (along with rival small firm Ecotricity) out of 31 firms, and is ranked higher than any of the Big Six energy companies.

This relatively new company provides simple variable tariffs but only has one fixed tariff. So Energy also has a ‘low price policy’ that claims it will always be in the cheapest 10% of energy deals available for the average user. But once your tariff expires, so will the price promise.

This low price policy only relates to So Energy's fixed tariff, so won’t benefit certain customers.

'So Energy's fixed prices are very competitive & its early exit fee is very low.' So Energy customer

So Energy was given four stars out of five for value for money, reflecting the company's low price ambitions. Its customers rated it the full five stars out of five for billing accuracy. But customers did comment on the lack of information given to help them reduce their energy consumption.

So Energy offers 100% renewable gas, electric and dual fuel tariffs. It doesn’t produce electricity itself, but instead sources it from various generators across Great Britain.

Although we didn’t get enough responses to provide a star rating for its customer service, what we did hear was all positive.

One customer said: ‘Its customer service has been second to none.’ Another told us: ‘They are polite and helpful’.

So Energy currently doesn’t cater for prepayment meters. It's one to consider, provided its tariff prices suit your energy needs, if you want to pay by monthly direct debit.

'Bills are easy to understand and use clear language.'

So Energy customer

So Energy gives its customers the chance to vote for where they want their energy to come from using an online polling system.

Pros: Cheap fixed tariff

Cons: So Energy will take the first direct debit payment from your bank on the day you join

So Energy electricity sources

