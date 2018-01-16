Spark Energy

Spark Energy formed in 2007. Spark focuses on meeting the needs of the rental market: letting agents, landlords and tenants.

Spark Energy is a small independent supplier which claims to offer competitive prices and be better than the Big Six on service. It’s growing fast and was the first energy supplier to be built around the rental market.

It now says it supplies around 350,000 customers and also offers phone and broadband services for tenants.

Spark Energy customer score

Spark Energy came 30th out of 31 energy companies rated by 8,761 members of the public in the annual Which? customer survey. Last year it ranked 12th.

Only Npower’s customers rated it worse.

'Spark keeps increasing prices' Spark Energy customer

Spark Energy score breakdown

The graphic below shows the breakdown of Spark Energy's score from our latest survey.

Scroll down to find out more about why Spark Energy’s customer score is lower than last year, plus how its prices compare with other energy suppliers.

Which? verdict on Spark Energy

Spark Energy has slipped down the most places of any firm in our satisfaction survey compared with last year. It’s now the lowest-scoring small supplier.

A fifth of its customers wouldn’t recommend Spark – and the number of whose who would has reduced by 12 percentage points since last year.

It also has the greatest proportion of very dissatisfied customers (5%), joint with the lowest-scoring supplier Npower.

‘I have to use Spark as it is written in my tenancy agreement. I got a better deal with my old supplier.’ Spark Energy customer

‘Hard to understand what has been used and how much it is per unit.’ Spark Energy customer

Spark Energy’s customers consider its bills, customer service and value for money as fair, rather than good, and we received mixed comments about them.

Spark Energy has grown quickly and, from our years of studying energy companies, we’ve seen rapid expansion cause other firms’ falls from grace.

When we put all of the energy companies’ phone lines and online response times to the test in our snapshot customer waiting investigation, it took us nearly five-and-a-half minutes on average to get through to Spark Energy. This put it in the slower half of companies.

‘Long waiting time for available customer assistant.’ Spark Energy customer

It was much faster at responding to our live chat messages, in just 31 seconds on average.

Pros: We found Spark provides clear information on its bills and website

Cons: It’s one of the worst performing small suppliers

Spark Energy electricity sources

Spark Energy in the news

2017

June: Spark Energy added Sky TV to its bundles of home services. This follows an agreement it set up with broadband provider Home Telecom previously.

