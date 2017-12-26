Utility Warehouse

Utility Warehouse is the seventh-largest energy supplier in Great Britain. It offers other utilities, too, bundled into one monthly bill.

Utility Warehouse became an energy supplier in 2013, having bought its 770,000 customers from Npower in November. It currently says it has 600,000 customers.

Utility Warehouse doesn't advertise heavily, but relies on agents and customer recommendations instead. Distributors (or agents) get a commission for signing up new customers.

Besides gas and electricity, Utility Warehouse offers other services including home phone, mobile and broadband on one monthly bill. Customers can benefit from discounts, the more services they take from Utility Warehouse.

It promises to keep its prices competitive with the Big Six energy suppliers.

Utility Warehouse customer satisfaction

Utility Warehouse came a respectable joint fourth out of 23 energy companies rated by 8,917 members of the public in the annual Which? customer survey - the biggest of its kind.

'I have been with them over a number of years and always found them fair and helpful’ Utility Warehouse customer

The table below shows the breakdown of its score from our latest survey.

Utility Warehouse survey results Area of performance Star rating Customer service and complaints handling Value for money Bills (accuracy and clarity) Helping you to save energy Customer score 73%

(Survey: October 2016, responses of 113 Utility Warehouse customers.)

Which? verdict on Utility Warehouse

Utility Warehouse scores consistently well year-on-year, with customers rating the accuracy and clarity of its bills particularly highly this year.

As one customer said: ‘One bill all in one place, simple layout, easy to understand and monthly.’ Another added: ‘Everything is itemised and laid out with an explanation, plus the total amount of the bill is clear.’

Utility Warehouse's customers also told us that they were happy with its customer service and complaints handling, and helping them save energy and being good value for money.

One commented: ‘Great customer care and always at the end of the phone to assist. Also supplies free energy-saving light bulbs.’

'Its customer service is of the highest standard - I am not treated like a number.' Utility Warehouse customer

Another said: ‘They deal with the problem keeping me up to date if the matter takes time to sort out. Its customer service is of the highest standard - I am not treated like a number.’

When we investigated how long energy suppliers are keeping you on hold in 2016, Utility Warehouse took more than seven minutes on average to pick up the phone to its customer services. This was slower than in previous years, when it took us around four minutes on average to get through to a human. And it picked up the phone much faster for sales - in just one minute, 30 seconds on average.

Pros: When you bundle your services with Utility Warehouse, it will send you a single bill - which might be an advantage if it’s simplicity you’re after.

Utility Warehouse fuel mix

To get the cheapest deals, you have to also sign up for its phone and broadband services. This not work for everyone. For example, if you’re on a contract with another company.

Where Utility Warehouse gets its fuel:

63.4% gas

gas 15% coal

coal 20.4% renewable

renewable 0.6% nuclear

nuclear 0.6% other

(Note: This information was correct January 2017.)

Utility Warehouse prices

In September 2017, Utility Warehouse is raising prices for customers on its variable tariffs. Those on its Double Gold and Gold tariffs buying dual-fuel will see an 8% price rise. Customers on its Value variable tariff will see a 3% increase. The increases will come into force on 10 September.

