Hotpoint cooker guide

Hotpoint is part of the US-based appliance giant Whirlpool, which also includes brands such as Indesit and KitchenAid. Hotpoint is popular in the UK and sells a broad range of cookers, including all-gas and all-electric, induction models and dual-fuel cookers.

Hotpoint is a popular choice for those after a well-known brand that won't cost the earth. But how does Hotpoint stack up against other cooker brands? Find out how all the models we've tested compare by going to our freestanding cooker reviews.

Like all kitchen appliances, cookers get a thorough testing at our lab to see how well they will work for you in your kitchen. We also survey hundreds of cooker owners to find out what they think of the brand they own, including whether they find it reliable and consider it value for money. Below, we've collated all our test results of Hotpoint cookers, alongside our unique brand reliability ratings, to bring you an at-a-glance guide.

