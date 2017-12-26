Indesit cooker guide

Best Cooker Brands
Are Indesit cookers worth buying? Get the Which? view, based on years of testing experience and real owners' feedback.
Indesit is an Italian brand that, together with Hotpoint and a range of others, is part of the large US company Whirlpool. Indesit cookers are very popular in the UK - more people buy this brand than any other.
High sales volumes may not equate to high quality, however. Indesit cookers are cheaper than many - on average, little more than £300 - so read on to find out whether their popularity is a reflection of their quality or just their low prices.
Below, you can find out how reliable Indesit cookers are - as rated by Which? members who own this brand of cooker. You'll also see how well they do in our independent testing and read our expert verdict, so you can decide whether an Indesit cooker is the right choice for you.
|Should I buy an Indesit cooker?
How much do Indesit cookers cost?
Indesit cookers sell in large numbers, and the average price paid for one is around £320. However, you can pick up an all-gas model for little over £150 or find yourself splashing out £500 for its top-of-the-range options.