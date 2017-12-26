Best Cooker Brands
Most reliable freestanding cooker brands
By Jane Darling
Article 2 of 9
We reveal the most reliable cooker brands - plus the ones to avoid if you want a trouble-free cooker.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
We've been testing cookers for decades, so we know which brands can be relied upon for trouble-free cooking and which break down more often, leaving you with potentially pricey repairs. This year, hundreds of Which? members told us about problems they've had with their cookers, from dodgy oven doors to hobs that won't fire up, and plenty more.
From AEG and Beko to Stoves and Zanussi, the brand reliability comparison table below will show you which of nine different brands top the reliability pile, and which you'd be best to avoid.
Only logged-in members can view our exclusive reliability ratings. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a Which? trial to get instant access.
Once you've decided which brand is right for you, our freestanding cooker reviews will guide you to the best models out there.
|Which cooker brands are the most reliable?
|Brand
|Rating
|Reliability score
|77%
|74%
|74%
|73%
|68%
|66%
|64%
|64%
|62%
Table notes
KeyMember Content
Which cooker brand stays fault free longest?
You've told us that when you buy a freestanding cooker, you think it should last 14 years before developing a fault. But do they live up to your expectations? The graphic below shows Which? members those cooker brands that stay fault-free the longest.
Please note that while data is shown for Hotpoint and Indesit in the tables above, we currently have concerns about how Whirlpool, the company which owns these brands, is handling safety issues regarding its tumble dryers and are therefore not currently recommending any of its products.
How cooker brands compare
The expectations of Which? members and the reality of cooker reliability sadly don't match up. Which? members expect a cooker to remain fault-free for 14 years, but our survey has yet to find a brand that reaches these giddy heights.
The results of this year's survey show that freestanding cookers only just meet our criteria to be considered a reliable product, with a 70% rating - the poorest of all kitchen appliances. But this average conceals differences between brands. When it comes to the most reliable cooker brand, only around two in ten of its models will become faulty in the first four years, whereas, with the least reliable, four in ten will cause issues in the same amount of time.
And we can say for sure that paying more won't necessarily protect you from an unreliable cooker - our results showed no clear relationship between price and reliability.
Common cooker problems
In our survey, we asked Which? members what specific faults they'd experienced with their cookers. Of those that had suffered problems, the most common were:
- 16% Oven light broken
- 14% Door not closing properly/problem with door seal
- 14% Ignition on hob not working
- 13% Grill not working properly
Freestanding cooker reviews you can trust
When you buy a new cooker, you want to be sure it won't sabotage your dinner with an unreliable temperature control or uneven heat distribution. Our tough tests ensure only those cookers with accurate ovens, versatile hobs and effective grills gets our recommendation.
If a cooker brand is unreliable, then none of its models can be a Best Buy. Regardless of how good the oven or hob is, if your cooker is prone to breaking down, then you'll regret you ever bought it.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don’t take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes. Compare cookers and find the best one for you using our full freestanding cooker reviews.