Most reliable freestanding cooker brands

Please note that while data is shown for Hotpoint and Indesit in the tables above, we currently have concerns about how Whirlpool, the company which owns these brands, is handling safety issues regarding its tumble dryers and are therefore not currently recommending any of its products.

How cooker brands compare

The expectations of Which? members and the reality of cooker reliability sadly don't match up. Which? members expect a cooker to remain fault-free for 14 years, but our survey has yet to find a brand that reaches these giddy heights.

The results of this year's survey show that freestanding cookers only just meet our criteria to be considered a reliable product, with a 70% rating - the poorest of all kitchen appliances. But this average conceals differences between brands. When it comes to the most reliable cooker brand, only around two in ten of its models will become faulty in the first four years, whereas, with the least reliable, four in ten will cause issues in the same amount of time.

And we can say for sure that paying more won't necessarily protect you from an unreliable cooker - our results showed no clear relationship between price and reliability.

77 % The score achieved by the most reliable freestanding cooker brand in our survey

Common cooker problems

We work out reliability scores based on the proportion of freestanding cookers with problems per brand in our customer survey. Faults are weighted, so if a brand has a few serious faults it will be given a lower score than a brand that has lots of minor faults.We also adjust scores according to the age of the cookers, so older models don't get marked down unfairly. Each star rating in the table shows how reliable that freestanding cooker brand is compared with the others.

In our survey, we asked Which? members what specific faults they'd experienced with their cookers. Of those that had suffered problems, the most common were:

16% Oven light broken

Oven light broken 14% Door not closing properly/problem with door seal

Door not closing properly/problem with door seal 14% Ignition on hob not working

Ignition on hob not working 13% Grill not working properly

Freestanding cooker reviews you can trust

When you buy a new cooker, you want to be sure it won't sabotage your dinner with an unreliable temperature control or uneven heat distribution. Our tough tests ensure only those cookers with accurate ovens, versatile hobs and effective grills gets our recommendation.

If a cooker brand is unreliable, then none of its models can be a Best Buy. Regardless of how good the oven or hob is, if your cooker is prone to breaking down, then you'll regret you ever bought it.

Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don’t take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes. Compare cookers and find the best one for you using our full freestanding cooker reviews.