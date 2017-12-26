New World cooker guide

New World is part of Glen Dimplex Home Appliances (GDHA), a UK manufacturer that also owns brands such as Belling, Stoves and Britannia. New World is GDHA's biggest-selling cooker brand and has a large range of products at a wide range of prices. New World cookers are a fairly popular purchase in the UK, with an average spend of £365 for a gas or electric cooker.

If you're looking to add some colour to your kitchen, New World has experimented with some colourful offerings away from the usual silver and black. But is their popularity down to aesthetics or cooking quality? We 've brought together our years of testing experience, unique research and owners' views on their New World cookers, so you can get the inside track on whether they are worth buying.

