Zanussi cooker guide

Get our expert verdict on Zanussi cookers, based on our extensive testing and owners' views.
Zanussi is a well-known and popular kitchen brand. It's part of the Electrolux group, which also includes AEG. Zanussi offers a wide selection of kitchen appliances, covering dishwashing, laundry, cleaning and, of course, cooking.
There are a large number of Zanussi cookers to choose from - most are either electric or gas, but it also has a handful of dual-fuel models.
Zanussi cookers can be a bit pricier than rival cooker brands such as Beko, but does the extra cost amount to superior cooking skills? In the table below you can get our exclusive verdict on whether Zanussi cookers are worth buying. Results are based on how its models perform in our tough cooking tests and our unique survey of cooker owners, which asks which brands owners love, and which are the most reliable.
Zanussi is only one of many cooker brands out there, so if you want to find out if there are better brands to choose from, go straight to our freestanding cooker reviews.
|Should I buy a Zanussi cooker?
How much do Zanussi cookers cost?
Zanussi sells a fair amount of cookers in the UK, with prices averaging around £450. The cheapest you're likely to pick one up for is about £180, but if you go for an all-singing, all-dancing induction model, you could pay up to £750.