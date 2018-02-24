Top five best chest freezers of 2018
By Tom Morgan
If you want to store large amounts of food, you may want to invest in a chest freezer. Our guide reveals the best chest freezers for 2018.
Chest freezers are invaluable when it comes to freezing large amounts of food. While the best chest freezers we've tested are reliable and easy to clean, the worst are slow to freeze, which means vital nutrients from food could be lost. We also have safety concerns with certain chest freezers.
If a lack of storage space is stopping you from taking advantage of BOGOF offers at the supermarket, a chest freezer will help. With a chest freezer, you can buy in bulk from the butchers and still have room for large loads of fresh produce.
Keep scrolling for more details on the best chest freezers to pass through our test lab each one has scored well for freezing speed, temperature stability and energy use.
Top 5 chest freezers to buy in 2018
- Freezing power:
- 5 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 3 out of 5
- Thermostat setting:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Storage volume (l):
- Member exclusive
- Annual running costs (£):
- Member exclusive
This is our best chest freezer on test. There's a respectable 98 litres of space on offer, and it's also one of the fastest we've seen - it gets down to a safe temperature in lightning-quick time.
- Freezing power:
- 4 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Thermostat setting:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Storage volume (l):
- Member exclusive
- Annual running costs (£):
- Member exclusive
Worth considering if you want a mid-sized chest freezer that doesn't cost a fortune, this model scored well in our lab. With 197 litres of space inside, it's energy efficient (running costs are low) and should keep your food perfectly preserved.
- Freezing power:
- 3 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Thermostat setting:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Storage volume (l):
- Member exclusive
- Annual running costs (£):
- Member exclusive
This is the first black chest freezer we've seen. It features a wire basket for already opened food, and a warning light switches on if a fault causes a change in temperature.
- Freezing power:
- 4 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Thermostat setting:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Storage volume (l):
- Member exclusive
- Annual running costs (£):
- Member exclusive
This high-scoring chest freezer will work in rooms that reach temperatures of -15°C. It's great at rapidly cooling to safe temperatures, also proving remarkably cheap to run for its size.
- Freezing power:
- 3 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Thermostat setting:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Storage volume (l):
- Member exclusive
- Annual running costs (£):
- Member exclusive
This large chest freezer is packed with features. There's a counter-balanced lid to save you having to hold it up with one hand, along with a fast-freeze function that should speed up freezing when fresh food is added. This chest freezer is also suitable for use in a garage.
Three chest freezers to avoid in 2018
Without reading our expert reviews, you risk buying a chest freezer that isn't up to scratch. Although we haven't uncovered any Don't Buy models at the time of writing, our rigorous tests have highlighted chest freezers you should steer clear of as they're slow to freeze. It's vital you choose a powerful freezer, as the faster food freezes, the fresher and more nutrient-rich it will be when you defrost it.
Some chest freezers have raised concerns about safety as they feature a non-flame-retardant plastic back. You can read more on this below.
- Freezing power:
- 2 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Thermostat setting:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Storage volume (l):
- Member exclusive
- Annual running costs (£):
- Member exclusive
There's just one problem with this chest freezer, but unfortunately it's a major one: it's sluggish at freezing, so we'd suggest you avoid it.
- Freezing power:
- 2 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Thermostat setting:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Storage volume (l):
- Member exclusive
- Annual running costs (£):
- Member exclusive
You may be tempted by this affordable chest freezer, but our testing found it to be slow at freezing and hard to use. It's also rather loud compared to other models we've tested, so head over to our reviews page for some alternatives.
- Freezing power:
- 1 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Thermostat setting:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Storage volume (l):
- Member exclusive
- Annual running costs (£):
- Member exclusive
This large chest freezer offers an impressive 310 litres of space, but it takes an exceptionally long time to freeze. The result is a frustrating chest freezer that also raises safety concerns due to its non flame-retardant plastic back.
Chest freezer safety concerns
At Which? we aim to recommend the best products for you to buy. With this in mind, we continually monitor and vary the assessments that underpin our reviews to take account of changing standards and areas of concern.
We’ve raised concerns about the safety of more than 250 freezers, fridges and fridge freezers currently on sale in the UK. These models have non-flame-retardant plastic backing, which could create a fire risk in people’s homes due to its potential to accelerate the spread of fire.
We no longer recommend you buy a freezer with this type of backing. And no product with this backing is eligible for our Which? Best Buy recommendation.
All our freezer reviews highlight the type of backing each model has.
Watch our fire video to see how much more quickly fire spreads in a fridge with non-flame-retardant plastic backing.
How to buy the best chest freezer
Our tests prove that spending big on a new chest freezer doesn't always guarantee you a great product. When shopping for a new chest freezer, keep an eye out for these key features:
- Storage baskets Handy for storing open packets of food, these hang above the snacks at the bottom of your chest freezer.
- Counterbalanced lid This will save you from propping up the lid of the freezer while you're digging around for food.
- High temperature warning Some chest freezers will warn you when there's a drastic change in temperature due to a fault.
- Lock If you keep your chest freezer in your garage, a lock will keep your food safe.
For tips on how to find the perfect chest freezer for you, see our advice on how to buy the best chest freezer. We put the latest chest freezers to the test, covering big-name brands including Beko, John Lewis and Zanussi. To see our full range of tested chest freezers, head over to our chest freezer reviews page.