Top five best chest freezers of 2018

Chest freezer safety concerns

At Which? we aim to recommend the best products for you to buy. With this in mind, we continually monitor and vary the assessments that underpin our reviews to take account of changing standards and areas of concern.

We’ve raised concerns about the safety of more than 250 freezers, fridges and fridge freezers currently on sale in the UK. These models have non-flame-retardant plastic backing, which could create a fire risk in people’s homes due to its potential to accelerate the spread of fire.

We no longer recommend you buy a freezer with this type of backing. And no product with this backing is eligible for our Which? Best Buy recommendation.

All our freezer reviews highlight the type of backing each model has.

Watch our fire video to see how much more quickly fire spreads in a fridge with non-flame-retardant plastic backing.

How to buy the best chest freezer

Our tests prove that spending big on a new chest freezer doesn't always guarantee you a great product. When shopping for a new chest freezer, keep an eye out for these key features:

Storage baskets Handy for storing open packets of food, these hang above the snacks at the bottom of your chest freezer.

Handy for storing open packets of food, these hang above the snacks at the bottom of your chest freezer. Counterbalanced lid This will save you from propping up the lid of the freezer while you're digging around for food.

This will save you from propping up the lid of the freezer while you're digging around for food. High temperature warning Some chest freezers will warn you when there's a drastic change in temperature due to a fault.

Some chest freezers will warn you when there's a drastic change in temperature due to a fault. Lock If you keep your chest freezer in your garage, a lock will keep your food safe.

For tips on how to find the perfect chest freezer for you, see our advice on how to buy the best chest freezer. We put the latest chest freezers to the test, covering big-name brands including Beko, John Lewis and Zanussi. To see our full range of tested chest freezers, head over to our chest freezer reviews page.