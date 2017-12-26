How to buy the best freezer

Don't be fooled into thinking freezers are one and the same just because they often look alike. Before you buy your new freezer, read this guide to make sure you armed with all the information you'll need to make a good decision in the shops.

Whether you're looking for a tall, small or chest freezer, looks can be deceiving. Even models that look identical from the outside can contain very different amounts of usable storage space, and features, price and performance can also vary.

