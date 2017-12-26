How to buy the best integrated freezer

Should I choose an integrated freezer?

If you’re debating whether to design your kitchen with an integrated freezer and fridge, here are the pros and cons to help you decide.

Pros of integrated freezers:

They sit behind kitchen cupboard doors and are hidden from view

They’re not as deep as some freezers and won’t protrude into your kitchen.

Cons of integrated freezers:

Compared with freestanding models, integrated freezers are more expensive and there aren’t as many models to choose from

They’re also more expensive to run.

It’s also worth considering whether an integrated fridge and freezer combined appliance would be a better bet, so check out our guide to buying an integrated fridge freezer.