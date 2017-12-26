How to defrost your freezer

How to defrost a freezer quickly

The safest way to defrost your freezer (for both you and your freezer) is to let it defrost on its own once you’ve turned it off. If you search for ‘defrosting a freezer’ online you’ll see all sorts of wacky suggestions for how you can speed the process up. But these methods aren't always safe and many don’t really work. They could also damage or break your freezer and invalidate your warranty.

To defrost a freezer quickly, follow these 10 simple steps:

1. Switch your freezer off.

2. Prepare your space. Put old newspaper around the freezer to stop any water from reaching the floor as the ice melts. Then put dry towels down inside your freezer to soak up any water as it defrosts. Remember to wring these out every so often or replace them with dry towels

3. Remove all the frozen food straightaway. To prevent items from thawing, place them in a cool bag or insulated cooler box with ice packs. Store this in the coldest area of your house, away from direct sunlight. If you don’t have a cool box, see whether an obliging neighbour can temporarily store some or all of your frozen food.

4. Remove all drawers, shelves and bottle holders – anything that can be removed – and set them aside for cleaning. Don’t try and force them out if they're stuck because of the ice. You'll be able to remove them later as the ice melts.

5. If your freezer has a drainage hose or a tray underneath it, make sure you’re set up to dispose of the water in these as the ice melts.

6. Wait for the ice to melt. You've probably seen some of the following methods to speed this process up: using a hairdryer, wallpaper strippers, a heat gun, a steam cleaner, defrosting with car de-icer, defrosting with salt and even hacking at the ice with a knife. But there are numerous reasons why you shouldn’t try these. Mixing electricity and water, using de-icer in a place you keep your food, or risking damage to your freezer (or yourself) by hacking at the ice with a sharp knife are not recommended. Special freezer defroster sprays are also available but reviews for these are mixed, and bear in mind that anything that’s not recommended by your manufacturer could invalidate your warranty.

7. Take this opportunity to clean your freezer, getting into all those nooks and crannies where bits of dirt have collected.

8. Dry the freezer as much as possible, by wiping with dry towels, before you switch it back on. This will help keep ice from immediately building back up.

9. Once you’ve switched the freezer back on, give it time to cool down again before putting your frozen food back in. This can take several hours.

10. Any food that has started to defrost shouldn’t be refrozen.