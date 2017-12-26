Which freezer brand?
Most reliable freezer brands
By Jess O'Leary
Article 2 of 2
Buy from a reliable freezer brand to help avoid both minor niggles, such as a broken light, and major catastrophes like a broken compressor.
We survey thousands of freezer owners to find out which brands are most prone to breakdowns and developing faults. Cracked or broken drawers and flap-lids and a gradual build-up of ice in a frost-free model are some of the most common faults owners experience with freezers.
You're much less likely to fall victim to these problems if you choose a freezer brand with a five-star reliability rating. Use the table below to see the reliability scores given to each brand based on how they behave in the homes of real owners. The higher the score, the more likely you are to have a fault-free experience.
Safety notice on refrigeration appliances
We monitor and vary the assessments that underpin our reviews to take account of changing standards and areas of concern.
There has been a growing body of evidence from the London Fire Brigade to indicate that the backing material used on a refrigeration appliance can increase the spread of fire. Its tests have shown that if the insulation present in all appliances is not protected sufficiently by a flame-resistant backing, then it can ignite readily and lead to a rapid fire developing.
We are therefore taking the precautionary approach of only recommending those appliances with metal backing – either metal or aluminium laminate – or flame-retardant plastic backs. No non-flame-retardant plastic-backed products, even if they otherwise performed well in our product tests, have retained or been awarded our Best Buy recommendation.
Consumers who already own a refrigeration appliance with a non-flame-retardant plastic-back should be reassured that the likelihood of a refrigerator fire is very low. Our July 2015 research analysing government fire data found that only 7% of fires caused by faulty household appliances were caused by fridge freezers, fridges or freezers. And the material used in the backing allows an existing fire to spread – it isn’t the cause of fire itself.
Freezer reliability
Which freezer brand stays fault free longest?
You’ve told us that when you buy a freezer you think it should last 13 and a half years before developing a fault. But our graphic below shows Which? members those freezer brands that stay fault-free longest.
Please note, while data is shown for Hotpoint and Indesit in the table and graphic above, we currently have concerns about how Whirlpool, the company which owns these brands, is handling safety issues regarding its tumble dryers, and are therefore not currently recommending any of its products.
How freezer brands compare
As appliances go, freezers are one of the most reliable machines in your kitchen. But our reliability scores show there’s still a big difference between the trustworthy brands at the top of the table and the questionable ones at the bottom.
Our most reliable freezer brand had a remarkable 92% reliability rating after 10 years of ownership. That means that less than one in 10 people who took part in our survey and bought a freezer from this brand experienced a fault in the first decade of ownership.
Our most reliable freezer brand had a remarkable 100% reliability rating in the first year of ownership.
In contrast, one in five Which? members who own a freezer from the least reliable brand experienced a fault within the first three years. This rises to one in four people after just six years.
Freezer reliability scores are calculated by the proportion of a brand's machines that have faults, against those from the same brand that don't. The faults are weighted, so more serious problems have a greater effect on the score. The star rating shows a brand’s reliability when compared with others in that category. So that newer or older models don't influence the score unfairly, we adjust scores to account for age.
Common freezer problems
Some freezer faults are common but easily fixed – for example, a broken light can be replaced and a blocked drainage pipe can be cleared. But some major problems are irreparable and will signal the death knell of your freezer. We've rounded up the top-five freezer faults reported in our survey:
- Drawers or flap-lids cracked or broken - 44%
- Build-up of ice in a frost-free freezer - 14%
- Other fault - 13%
- Shelves cracked or broken - 10%
- Door handle cracked or broken - 8%
Freezer reviews you can trust
There's often little to separate one freezer from another in terms of looks and they all freeze your food, so you may well wonder how can some be so much better than others. Well, the best freezers cool rapidly to help lock in the freshness of your food, maintain a safe and steady temperature whatever the temperature in your kitchen and keep your energy bills in check. The worst do the opposite.
