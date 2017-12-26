Which? Don't Buy fridge freezers

Avoid low scoring fridge freezers

We've tested hundreds of fridge freezers from all of the big appliance brands, including Beko, Bosch, Miele, Samsung and Zanussi. The best cool quickly and keep food evenly chilled and frozen 24/7, no matter what the temperature is in your kitchen. But some fridge freezers are so bad they fail our chilling and freezing tests – which is bad news for the shelf-life of your groceries.

To help you avoid buying a terrible fridge freezer, we’ve highlighted the very worst models as Don’t Buys.

The worst fridge freezers struggle to chill and/or freeze our food-equivalent gel packs in two whole days of testing. The best manage the job in a few hours.

Our temperature tests expose the fridge freezers that can’t keep your food evenly chilled and frozen, causing your food to over-cool or warm up several degrees when the temperature in your kitchen changes.

We measure how much energy a fridge freezer uses to do its job and highlight the energy guzzlers that cost a fortune to run for the amount of food they hold.

Sales and promotions can easily make a poor fridge freezer look like a tempting bargain. But our tests identify those models that won't break the bank. Look out for those Best Buys we've labelled 'energy savers' as they're also cheaper to run.

Sign up for a £1 Which? trial to unlock our recommendations on this page. Already a member? Log in now.