Are Bosch fridge freezers any good? See what we think of the dozens of Bosch fridge freezers we've reviewed before you buy one.

German brand Bosch is one of the biggest and most popular fridge freezer labels in the UK. It offers a wide range of freestanding, built-in and American-style models that come with a host of different storage and cooling features.

Bosch is part of the BSH Group of companies, which also includes the Neff and Siemens appliance brands. Price-wise, Bosch fridge freezers appear in the middle-to-upper segment of the market: starting at around £350 and finishing upwards of £1,500.

Price does not guarantee performance, though. We've tested fridge freezers costing more than £1,000 that perform poorly in some of our crucial tests. Use our table below to see how Bosch fridge freezers fare in our tough tests, how reliable they are over time and whether owners of a Bosch fridge freezer would recommend the brand, to see if they are worth the money. Or, look at our full list of fridge freezer reviews.

Bosch fridge freezer overview table Bosch fridge freezer overview table Number tested 13 Number of Best Buys Number of Don't Buys Average test score Brand reliability rating Customer score Typical spend Pros Cons Should I buy a Bosch fridge freezer? Table notes Range of test scores and average test score based on results of all models tested under the current fridge freezers test programme. The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in September 2017 of 430 Bosch owners. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand. Table last updated December 2017.

How much do Bosch fridge freezers cost?

Bosch freestanding fridge freezers

Price-wise, Bosch models span a wide segment of the market. A basic model costs about average for a fridge freezer, and its premium appliances extend towards the top end of the spectrum.

An entry-level Bosch starts at around £350. Cheaper Bosch models tend not to be frost-free, meaning you'll have to defrost the freezer when ice builds up. Bosch's 'LowFrost' feature is a sort of halfway-house between manual and frost-free: you'll still have to defrost it, but not nearly as frequently.

Spend £500 to £650 and you’ll start to see features such as LED lighting, chiller cabinets and a higher energy label. Expect to pay more than £650 for a top-of-the-range Bosch. At this price you’ll generally find separate fridge and freezer thermostats, digital displays and humidity-controlled salad crisper drawers.

Bosch integrated fridge freezers

Built-in models are always more expensive than freestanding equivalents, and brands’ ranges tend to be small. Bosch’s built-in range starts at around £550 up to £900.

Bosch American-style fridge freezers

These are generally more expensive than equivalent American-style models from rival brands such as Beko, LG and Samsung. Buying an entry-level model will set you back around £1,200, while top-of-the-range versions cost more than £1,500.

That said – most Bosch American-style models come with a comprehensive inventory of features, including a frost-free freezer, separate fridge and freezer thermostats, quick-chill and fast-freeze functions, and electronic or digital displays. Plus, some models also have water and ice dispensers.