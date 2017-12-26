Hotpoint fridge freezers

Find out whether you should spend your money on a Hotpoint fridge freezer, how well they score in our reviews and how reliable Hotpoint fridge freezers are.

Hotpoint is one of the biggest fridge freezer brands in the UK. It's owned by American appliances giant Whirlpool, which also owns Indesit.

Hotpoint offers a range of freestanding, integrated and American fridge freezers, and is one of the key players in the mid-priced fridge freezer market. An entry-level model comes in at around £200, while a top-of-the-range one costs about £900.

We’ve tested plenty of Hotpoint fridge freezers at our temperature-controlled test lab, so we know how good they are at chilling and freezing food fast to help keep it fresher for longer. You can compare them all in our fridge freezer reviews.

But first use our table below to see how we rate Hotpoint as a brand, how reliable its fridge freezers are and whether owners of a Hotpoint would recommend the brand.

Safety notice on refrigeration appliances

We monitor and vary the assessments that underpin our reviews to take account of changing standards and areas of concern.

There has been a growing body of evidence from the London Fire Brigade to indicate that the backing material used on a refrigeration appliance can increase the spread of fire. Its tests have shown that if the insulation present in all appliances is not protected sufficiently by a flame-resistant backing, then it can ignite readily and lead to a rapid fire developing.

We are therefore taking the precautionary approach of only recommending those appliances with metal backing – either metal or aluminium laminate – or flame-retardant plastic backs. No non-flame-retardant plastic-backed products, even if they otherwise performed well in our product tests, have retained or been awarded our Best Buy recommendation.

Consumers who already own a refrigeration appliance with a non-flame-retardant plastic-back should be reassured that the likelihood of a refrigerator fire is very low. Our July 2015 research analysing government fire data found that only 7% of fires caused by faulty household appliances were caused by fridge freezers, fridges or freezers. And the material used in the backing allows an existing fire to spread – it isn’t the cause of fire itself.

Hotpoint fridge freezers

Hotpoint fridge freezer overview table Hotpoint fridge freezer overview table Number tested 10 Number of Best Buys Number of Don't Buys Average review score Brand reliability rating Customer score Typical spend Pros Cons Should I buy a Hotpoint fridge freezer? Table notes Range of test scores and average test score based on results of all models tested under the current fridge freezers test programme. The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in September 2017 of 221 Hotpoint owners. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand. Table last updated December 2017.

How much do Hotpoint fridge freezers cost?

Hotpoint freestanding fridge freezers

Hotpoint’s freestanding range is extensive and affordable – so there are plenty of options to choose from. £200 will get you a compact, budget model or one with the fridge on top of the freezer. Basic, standard-sized models and ones with frost-free freezers start to come into play in the £300 and upwards bracket.

Spend £350 to £450 and you can get features such as LED lighting and digital displays. Top-of-the-range models are taller (200cm) so they have more storage space, and some have separate chiller drawers.

Hotpoint built-in fridge freezers

Hotpoint’s range of integrated fridge freezers is much smaller and is relatively inexpensive, compared with other integrated models on the market. All models have virtually identical dimensions to fit a standard kitchen cupboard unit, and you can choose whether you have more fridge or freezer space.

Prices start at £270 for a basic model that’s not frost-free, and range up to around £500 for a higher-spec option.

Hotpoint American fridge freezers

Like many American fridge freezers, Hotpoint's offering costs close to £1,000. If that's a little steep for you, or if you like side-by-side fridge and freezer doors but are limited on space, then you might want to consider a model from the Qaudrio range. These cost around half the price, have American-style fridge doors, but are only 71cm wide.