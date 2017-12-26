Most reliable fridge freezer brands

Fridge freezers are among the least reliable appliances we test. Reduce your chances of buying a fault-prone fridge freezer with our exclusive reliability results.

We survey thousands of fridge freezer owners to find out which brands are most prone to breakdowns and developing faults. Cracked or broken drawers and flap-lids, blocked drains and outlets and a build up of ice in the fridge are some of the most common faults owners experience with fridge freezers.

You're much less likely to fall victim to these problems if you choose a fridge freezer brand with a four star reliability rating. Use the table below to see the reliability scores given to each brand based on how they behave in the homes of real owners. The higher the score, the more likely you are to have a fault-free experience.

Safety notice on refrigeration appliances

We monitor and vary the assessments that underpin our reviews to take account of changing standards and areas of concern.

There has been a growing body of evidence from the London Fire Brigade to indicate that the backing material used on a refrigeration appliance can increase the spread of fire. Its tests have shown that if the insulation present in all appliances is not protected sufficiently by a flame-resistant backing, then it can ignite readily and lead to a rapid fire developing.

We are therefore taking the precautionary approach of only recommending those appliances with metal backing – either metal or aluminium laminate – or flame-retardant plastic backs. No non-flame-retardant plastic-backed products, even if they otherwise performed well in our product tests, have retained or been awarded our Best Buy recommendation.

Consumers who already own a refrigeration appliance with a non-flame-retardant plastic-back should be reassured that the likelihood of a refrigerator fire is very low. Our July 2015 research analysing government fire data found that only 7% of fires caused by faulty household appliances were caused by fridge freezers, fridges or freezers. And the material used in the backing allows an existing fire to spread – it isn’t the cause of fire itself.

Fridge freezer reliability

Which fridge freezer brands are the most reliable? Which fridge freezer brands are the most reliable? Brand name Reliability star rating Percentage reliability score 81% 80% 77% 77% 75% 75% 74% 74% 73% 71% 70% 69% 68% Table notes

Ratings based on a survey of 2,187 Which? members in September 2017. Reliability star rating shows how each brand's reliability score compares to other fridge freezer brands. Table correct as of December 2017.

Which fridge freezer brand stays fault free longest?

You’ve told us that when you buy a fridge freezer you think it should last 13 years before developing a fault. But our graphic below shows Which? members those fridge freezer brands that stay fault free longest.

















Please note, while data is shown for Hotpoint and Indesit in the table and graphic above, we currently have concerns about how Whirlpool, the company which owns these brands, is handling safety issues regarding its tumble dryers, and are therefore not currently recommending any of its products.

How fridge freezer brands compare

In our survey, 81% of Which? members who own a fridge freezer from the most reliable brand reported that their appliance was still fault-free after ten years. In contrast, more than a third of members who answered our survey and own a fridge freezer from the least reliable brand experienced a fault in the first four years of ownership.

81% of Which? members who said they own a fridge freezer from the most reliable brand in our survey didn't experience any faults in the first decade.

Common fridge freezer problems

We calculate fridge freezer reliability scores by comparing the proportion of a brand's appliances that have faults, against those from the same brand that don't. The faults are weighted, so more serious problems have a greater impact on the score. The star rating shows a brand’s reliability when compared with others in that category. So that newer or older models don't influence the score unfairly, we adjust scores to account for age.

A minor fault – such as a broken door seal – is easily fixed, but major problems could cost hundreds of pounds to repair or mean you have to fork out for a new fridge freezer. Here’s a list of the most common faults experienced by Which? members who own a fridge freezer:

23% drawers or flap-lids broken or cracked

23% blocked drain or outlet

18% build up of ice in the fridge

14% build up of ice in frost-free freezer

14% water in bottom of the fridge

Fridge freezer repairs

We've investigated what to do about some of the trickier problems you might encounter with your fridge freezer, surveying 106 appliance repairers about what advice they'd give for fixing faults with fridge freezers and other home appliances.

A blocked drain hole caused by build-up of food/gunge

Repairers’ advice Slightly more repairers advised paying a professional than repairing it yourself. One of the latter said: ‘It’s quite simple to do’. But another said: ‘If customers try to do it themselves, they may not reach the blockage point, therefore not actually removing the gunge.’

Cost of professional repair Around £70.

Our advice Try clearing the build-up yourself first to save £70 but, if this doesn’t seem to fix the problem, then call a repairer in.

Ice building up in a frost-free freezer due to a failed sensor

Repairers’ advice More than half advised getting it repaired by a professional. ‘It’s not clever to meddle with electrical equipment without knowledge,’ said one.

Cost of professional repair Around £62.50.

Our advice Get a repairer in.

The fridge not maintaining the correct temperature due to a door seal that’s split

Repairers’ advice Again, more than half advised getting it repaired professionally.

Cost of repair Around £70.

Our advice Call in a repairer.

Fridge freezer reviews you can trust

A fridge freezer may look sleek and stylish in the shop, but how do you know it'll keep your food perfectly chilled and frozen to help it last longer? When we test fridge freezers we carry out 215 checks, measurements and tests in our temperature-controlled laboratory to help you buy the best freestanding, built-in or American fridge freezer for your money.

A fridge freezer may look sleek and stylish in the shop, but how do you know it'll keep your food perfectly chilled and frozen to help it last longer? When we test fridge freezers we carry out 215 checks, measurements and tests in our temperature-controlled laboratory to help you buy the best freestanding, built-in or American fridge freezer for your money.