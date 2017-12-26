Top 10 fridge freezer brands

Which fridge freezer brands are best? Our expert charts reveal whether big names such as Beko, Bosch and Samsung are worth buying.

We've tested and reviewed hundreds of fridge freezers to find the best for chilling and freezing food. On the strength of our extensive test results, we’ve developed an in-depth knowledge of where brands excel and where they just don’t measure up.

We've crunched the masses of data from our test lab and combined it with our reliability scores to build in-depth profiles of the biggest brands, including Beko, Bosch, Samsung, Smeg and Zanussi.

In the table below, we've collated all our fridge freezer test results on the current test programme, so you can see at-a-glance how the key brands of fridge freezer stack up against one another. We've also given our expert view of the brand to help you decide whether it's the best one for you.

Fridge freezer brands rated

We've brought together all our know-how about each fridge freezer brand, including recent tests for individual models and owners' feedback from our Which? survey, so you can see straightaway which brands are best. For each brand you can find out:

Average test score - how good each brand's fridge freezers are overall, based on models tested between July 2015 and November 2017.

How reliable it is - we ask owners to tell us about any problems they've had with their fridge freezer, and use this data to assess how likely or otherwise each brand's fridge freezer is to let you down.

How owners rate it - how satisfied owners are with their brand of fridge freezer, and whether they would recommend it to a friend.

Our verdict - we tell you, in a nutshell, what we think of the brand. All the well-known fridge freezer brands feature in our tables, so whether you fancy splashing out on a Miele fridge freezer or a Beko, first find out what owners of these brands really think of them. Here's a preview of how the best and worst brands stack up against each other:

Fridge freezer safety

Please note that the results in the table below are based on performance and how likely a fridge freezer is to develop a fault over its lifespan. We're no longer recommending you purchase a fridge freezer with non-flame-retardant plastic backing. So, in addition to looking at the results in the table below, we also suggest you also read more about fridge freezer safety before buying a new fridge freezer. We’re also currently conducting more fire tests across all refrigeration brands, so look out for the results of our investigation next year.

Top 10 fridge freezer brands Brand name Average review score Reliability rating How owners rate this brand (%) Should I buy it? 75% 86% These fridge freezers have the highest average review score of any brand and the second-highest reliability rating. We're yet to test a bad one and many are exceptional, so it's no wonder that the brand also earned the highest rating from owners. Quite simply,this is one the very best fridge freezer brands around. 73% 80% There's little to choose between this brand of fridge freezer and the one above. While the latter has the edge when it comes to average review and customer scores, our survey reveals that this fridge freezer brand is fractionally more reliable, so you can expect its products to keep your food in top conditions for years to come. 68% 80% This was revealed to be among the more reliable fridge freezers brands in our 2017 survey, and it also has the joint-second-highest customer satisfaction rating. Plus, although some of their fridge freezers perform better than others in testing, we're yet to see any that performed really poorly, as reflected by the average test score. 66% 75% These fridge freezers are decent all-rounders. The brand places towards the top of our reliability and customer score rankings and, although the it doesn't have any Best Buys to its name, we're yet to test any really bad fridge freezers from this brand. 70% 75% These fridge freezers tend to be expensive, but the brand's high customer score suggests that there aren't many people who regret splashing out. Our results suggests that it's not the strongest brand when it comes to performance, and it only average when it comes to reliability, so there are brands that we would rank above it. 71% 69% As the high average review score suggests, it's rare that we test a poor fridge freezer from this brand. It also has very respectable reliability and customer scores and its fridge freezers tend to be very efficient, so you can be pretty confident that your maintenance and running costs will be kept in check. 69% 69% You can't go far wrong with a fridge freezer from this brand. While it's not the top brand in any of the categories we looked at - reliability, customer score and average review score - it's in the top half for each area making it a good all-round fridge freezer brand. N/A 67% We haven't tested any fridge freezers from this brand since 2015, although owners of this brand of fridge freezer tend to be satisfied with their purchase. That said, these fridge freezers have a poor reliability rating, so don't be surprised if you end up paying for repairs of some form within the first few years of ownership. 57% 63% These fridge freezers are cheaper than most and don't have a bad reliability rating, which is a good starting point if you're considering a model from this brand. However, we've tested plenty of fridge freezers from this brand and have found them to be a little hit and miss, so you should read our reviews carefully before deciding which one to buy. 70% 62% This isn't one of the very top brands when it comes to our fridge freezer performance testing, nor is it among the most reliable. And while more owners are happy with their purchase than not, there are plenty of brands with a higher customer score. Table notes Reliability and owners' ratings are based on a September 2017 survey of 2,187 Which? members who own fridge freezers. The average test score is a result of all models tested since July 2015.

Choosing the best brand of fridge freezer

As you can see from the table above, the brands at the top of the pile are the two that have customer scores above 80%, average reviews scores above 70% and score four stars for reliability. If you buy your fridge freezer from one of these brands, you are more likely to end up with a machine that will stand the test if time and chill and freeze your food quickly to help maximise its freshness.

The same cannot necessarily be said for the two brands that score two stars for reliability, or have an average review score or customer score of less than 60%.

How we calculate the best and worst brands

We conduct an annual reliability survey among thousands of Which? members, asking them to tell us about their household appliances. The responses are used to calculate a reliability score based on how long fridge freezers last in the homes of real owners, and the types of faults they develop.

We also calculate a customer score, which reflects how satisfied real owners are with their brand of fridge freezer and whether they would recommend it to a friend.

All this is combined with the years of testing data we have accumulated by putting fridge freezers through their paces. This gives Which? a unique and comprehensive view of the best and worst brands of fridge freezer.

And because Which? buy all of the samples we test ourselves and we don't accept any advertising, we are completely independent and you can trust us when we make a recommendation.