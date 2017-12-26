Your fridge is one of the most hard-working appliances in your home, but one that you probably don’t think about too much once you’ve plugged it in and turned it on. That said, your fridge is one of only a handful of electrical appliances that is constantly switched on, so it’s worth being in the know about the latest on fridge safety.

Fridge backing material can increase the spread of fire

There has been a growing body of evidence from the London Fire Brigade to indicate that the backing material used on fridges can increase the spread of fire. Its tests have shown that if the insulation present in all appliances is not protected sufficiently by a flame-resistant backing, then it can ignite readily and lead to a rapid fire developing.

We’ve conducted fire testing on non-flame-retardant plastic backing and metal and aluminium laminate backing. Watch the video below for our findings.