How we test fridges

How much will the fridge add to your energy bills?

Running a fridge can be pricey – because it’s always switched on you will constantly pay to power it. We measure how much energy each fridge uses to keep cool over 24 hours, as well as how much it uses to chill fresh food. We then calculate what this is likely to add to your energy bill.

To see whether a fridge is cheap to run for its size, we also rate its energy use against the amount of useable storage space it offers.

Our reviews give a more realistic indication of the amount of space you can use for storing groceries. This is because we measure with all of the storage features in place, whereas manufacturers remove all the shelves, drawers and door racks taken out, which makes you think you have more storage space than is actually there.

Without our measurements, you could end up with less room for storing groceries and higher energy bills than you expected.

Check the technical specification tab of each fridge review to compare realistic fridge sizes and running costs.