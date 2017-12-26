Which fridge brand?
Don't pick up a fridge from a fault-prone brand. Buy one you can rely on with our pick of the most reliable fridge brands.
We survey thousands of fridge owners to find out which brands are most prone to breakdowns and developing faults. Water in the bottom of the fridge, blocked drains and broken or cracked drawers and units are some of the most common faults owners experience with fridges.
You're much less likely to fall victim to these problems if you choose a fridge brand with a reliability rating of four stars or more. Use the table below to see the reliability scores given to each brand based on how they behave in the homes of real owners. The higher the score, the more likely you are to have a fault-free experience.
Safety notice on refrigeration appliances
We monitor and vary the assessments that underpin our reviews to take account of changing standards and areas of concern.
There has been a growing body of evidence from the London Fire Brigade to indicate that the backing material used on a refrigeration appliance can increase the spread of fire. Its tests have shown that if the insulation present in all appliances is not protected sufficiently by a flame-resistant backing, then it can ignite readily and lead to a rapid fire developing.
We are, therefore, taking the precautionary approach of only recommending those appliances with metal backing – either metal or aluminium laminate – or flame-retardant plastic backs. No non-flame-retardant plastic-backed products, even if they otherwise performed well in our product tests, have retained or been awarded our Best Buy recommendation.
Consumers who already own a refrigeration appliance with a non-flame-retardant plastic-back should be reassured that the likelihood of a refrigerator fire is very low. Our July 2015 research analysing government fire data found that only 7% of fires caused by faulty household appliances were caused by fridge freezers, fridges or freezers. And the material used in the backing allows an existing fire to spread – it isn’t the cause of fire itself.
Fridge reliability
Which fridge brands stay fault free longest?
You’ve told us that when you buy a fridge you think it should last 13.5 years before developing a fault. But our graphic below shows Which? members those fridge brands that stay fault-free longest.
Please note, while data is shown for Hotpoint and Indesit in the tables above, we currently have concerns about how Whirlpool, the company that owns these brands, is handling safety issues regarding its tumble dryers, and are therefore not currently recommending any of its products.
How fridge brands compare
Fridges are more reliable than some of the appliances we test – including fridge freezers – but our results still reveal that some fridge brands are significantly more reliable than others.
Eight fridge brands earned an impressive reliability score of between 80% and 90%, which was enough for four stars out of five. Three brands we looked at could only manage three stars, while another is propping up the bottom of our table with a poor reliability score of two stars. A significant proportion of Which? members who own fridges from these brands have run into problems, so buying one of these is more of a gamble.
Fridge reliability scores are calculated by the proportion of a brand's machines that have faults, against those from the same brand that don't. The faults are weighted, so more serious problems have a greater effect on the score. The star rating shows a brand’s reliability when compared with others in that category. So that newer or older models don't influence the score unfairly, we adjust scores to account for age.
Common fridge problems
Some serious faults, such as a broken compressor, can mean the end of the line for your fridge. But some problems are relatively minor and easily fixed. Here’s a list of the most common fridge faults experienced by Which? members:
- 25% water in the bottom of the fridge
- 21% drainage blocked
- 20% drawers and/or units are broken and/or cracked
- 12% shelves cracked or broken
- 10% door handle cracked or broken
- 10% other fault.
