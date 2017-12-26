Most reliable fridge brands

We survey thousands of fridge owners to find out which brands are most prone to breakdowns and developing faults. Water in the bottom of the fridge, blocked drains and broken or cracked drawers and units are some of the most common faults owners experience with fridges.

You're much less likely to fall victim to these problems if you choose a fridge brand with a reliability rating of four stars or more. Use the table below to see the reliability scores given to each brand based on how they behave in the homes of real owners. The higher the score, the more likely you are to have a fault-free experience.

Safety notice on refrigeration appliances

We monitor and vary the assessments that underpin our reviews to take account of changing standards and areas of concern.

There has been a growing body of evidence from the London Fire Brigade to indicate that the backing material used on a refrigeration appliance can increase the spread of fire. Its tests have shown that if the insulation present in all appliances is not protected sufficiently by a flame-resistant backing, then it can ignite readily and lead to a rapid fire developing.

We are, therefore, taking the precautionary approach of only recommending those appliances with metal backing – either metal or aluminium laminate – or flame-retardant plastic backs. No non-flame-retardant plastic-backed products, even if they otherwise performed well in our product tests, have retained or been awarded our Best Buy recommendation.

Consumers who already own a refrigeration appliance with a non-flame-retardant plastic-back should be reassured that the likelihood of a refrigerator fire is very low. Our July 2015 research analysing government fire data found that only 7% of fires caused by faulty household appliances were caused by fridge freezers, fridges or freezers. And the material used in the backing allows an existing fire to spread – it isn’t the cause of fire itself.

Fridge reliability

