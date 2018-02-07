Which fridge brand?
Top 10 fridge brands for 2018
By Ben Slater
Article 1 of 2
Which fridge brands are best? Our expert charts reveal whether big names, such as Beko, Bosch and Samsung, are worth buying.
We've tested and reviewed hundreds of fridges to find the best for chilling food. On the strength of our extensive test results, we’ve developed an in-depth knowledge of where brands excel and where they just don’t measure up.
We've crunched the masses of data from our test lab and combined it with our reliability scores to build in-depth profiles of the biggest brands, including Beko, Bosch, Samsung and Zanussi.
The difference between the best and worst brand can be the difference between a fridge that remains fault-free for a decade and a fridge that begins to make a funny whirring noise after a matter of months.
Fridge brands rated
We've brought together all our know-how about each fridge brand, including recent tests for individual models and owners' feedback from our Which? survey, so you can see straightaway which brands are best. For each brand you can find out:
- Average test score - how good each brand's fridges are overall, based on models tested between July 2015 and November 2017.
- How reliable it is - we ask owners to tell us about any problems they've had with their fridge, and use this data to assess how likely or otherwise each brand's fridge is to let you down.
- How owners rate it - how satisfied owners are with their brand of fridge, and whether they would recommend it to a friend.
- Our verdict - we tell you, in a nutshell, what we think of the brand.
All the well-known fridge brands feature in our tables, so whether you fancy splashing out on a Miele or a Beko fridge, first find out what owners of these brands really think of them. Here's a preview of how the best and worst brands stack up against each other:
Only logged-in Which? members can see which brands came out on top in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a Which? trial to get instant access.
Fridge safety
Please note that the results in the table below are based on performance and how likely a fridge is to develop a fault over its lifespan. We're no longer recommending you purchase a fridge with non-flame-retardant plastic backing. So, in addition to looking at the results in the table below, we also suggest you also read more about fridge safety before buying a new fridge. We’re also currently conducting more fire tests across all refrigeration brands, so look out for the results of our investigation next year.
Choosing the best brand of fridge
As you can see from the tables above, the brand at the top of the pile is the one that has a customer rating of more than 80% and earns an impressive four stars for reliability. While it's not the cheapest brand, it's worth bearing in mind that you're more likely to end up with a machine that will stand the test of time if you splash out.
The same can't necessarily be said for the brands in the second table. Either they earn a poor two-star rating for reliability, or else they have an average review score and customer score of less than 60%.
Some brands earn a high customer score and reliability rating, but some of their models that we've reviewed have disappointed in our tough tests, bringing down their average review score. Nevertheless, the brand could still be worth considering, provided you avoid any models that struggled to meet our exacting standards.
How we calculate the best and worst brands
We conduct an annual reliability survey among thousands of Which? members, asking them to tell us about their household appliances. The responses are used to calculate a reliability score based on how long fridges last in the homes of real owners, and the types of faults they develop.
We also calculate a customer score, which reflects how satisfied real owners are with their brand of fridge and whether they would recommend it to a friend.
All this is combined with the years of testing data we have accumulated by putting fridges through their paces. This gives Which? a unique and comprehensive view of the best and worst brands of fridge.
And because Which? buys all of the samples we test ourselves and we don't accept any advertising, we are completely independent and you can trust us when we make a recommendation.