Best garden shredder brands

If you're thinking of investing in a new garden shredder, you want to be confident you're getting a brand that won't let you down.

We know from our years of expert testing that you don't always get what you pay for when it comes to garden shredders. We've found a Best Buy garden shredder for less than £200, and others for over £350 that failed to make the grade.

That's why we've asked thousands Which? members to tell us how happy they were with their garden machinery, so we could find out which brands have the happiest customers.

Once you've decided which brand is right for you, head straight over to our garden shredder reviews for the inside track on the best models.