How to buy the best greenhouse

Best and worst greenhouse brands

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products.

Greenhouses are expensive, so it's worth taking your time and researching which is best for your needs. Our guide can help.

 

Greenhouses cost a lot of money, often more than £1,000. And, of course, once a greenhouse is installed in your garden, it's not easy to remove it and put a different one in its place.

We asked members of the Which? Connect panel to tell us which greenhouse brands they own have proved reliable over the years. The results vary greatly between brands, with the best getting a five-star rating and worst just a three-start rating.

We've compiled the results of our survey to bring you our reliability scores for greenhouse brands such as B&Q and Rhino.

Greenhouse Which? reliability scores
Brand Reliability
B&Q Subscriber only content
Elite Subscriber only content
Halls Subscriber only content
Rhino Subscriber only content
We also asked the Which? Connect panel members to rate their greenhouse brand on crucial factors such as ease of construction and value for money. Again, the results varied greatly between the different brands, with the best getting a customer score of 94% and the worst only 55%.
Greenhouse Which? customer views scores
Brand Customer score Build quality Ease of construction Ease of maintenance Fit for purpose Stability Value for money
B&Q Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Elite Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Halls Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Rhino Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
