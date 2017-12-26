Small greenhouses

Want a greenhouse but don’t have much space in your garden? This guide explores your options.

A greenhouse is a major investment for your garden and not easy to move or replace once you've chosen which one to buy, so it's important to get the right one for your garden.

A walk-in greenhouse is preferable, as you can work inside, but if you don’t have the space then a mini greenhouse is an alternative.

Discover which are the best and worst greenhouse brands.

Freestanding greenhouses

Most people opt for a 6 x 8ft or 8 x 10ft freestanding greenhouse. This is wide enough for a central path, with shelving on one side to hold a propagator and potted plants, and a greenhouse border on the other side, so tall cropping plants, such as cordon tomatoes and cucumbers, can be planted direct into the soil.

Lean-to greenhouses

Consider making use of a back or side wall with a lean-to greenhouse. The initial purchase costs are similar to a freestanding model, but it takes up less space and you only need access around three sides. It is also cheaper and easier to keep warm.

Mini greenhouses

A mini greenhouse is like a glazed cupboard with shelves that sits on a patio or under a window, using a house wall or garage as protection. It will protect trays or pots of young plants from late frosts in spring, and encourage borderline crops such as peppers to ripen. Which? Gardening tested 11 mini greenhouses in Jan/Feb 09. Prices ranged from £35 to £250.