Where to site a greenhouse

In this guide you will discover what practical factors you need to consider before you decide where to site your greenhouse.

A greenhouse is a major investment for your garden, and not easy to move or replace once you've chosen which one to buy.

Once you have decided on the frame and glazing material, the next step is to work out where in your garden the greenhouse will fit. Once you know the location and how much you want to spend, you can work out the floor size.

Top tips on where to put your greenhouse

Here are some key points to consider:

The greenhouse should be sited where there is plenty of light, but not exposed to high winds. A sheltered spot is good, but avoid placing it under trees.

There needs to be access space around the greenhouse for cleaning, as well as room for acclimatising greenhouse-raised plants to the outside (eg space for a cold frame).

A heated greenhouse gives more scope for raising a wider range of seeds and cuttings earlier in the season. The nearer the greenhouse is to the house, the more economical it will be to get electricity to it. You must, by law, hire a professional electrician to do this.

In practice, there are probably only one or two suitable places in your garden, so the size of greenhouse you opt for will be limited by that - which is why most people end up with a small one.